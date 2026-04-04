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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
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I have a hard time believing anything that comes out of the university of North Carolina, Chapel Hill. This is where Ralph BARIC made Covid dangerous to human lung tissue before Obama put the moratorium in place and UNC/Baric/Fauci sent the research to Wuhan (funded by NIH)

Through FOIA they have been sued for the Covid data and the judge blocked it. The U.S. government was responsible for causing the pandemic and for pushing the vaccine that has killed and harmed millions. Yet No accountability.

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