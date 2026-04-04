HHS compiled commentary from internationally respected scientists who commented on the coordinated actions between HHS’s ARPA-H and the EPA to research the origins of microplastics contamination in the environment and in human tissue. Additionally, the joint initiative will provide solutions for removing microplastics from the human body.

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill Chair of Environmental Sciences and Engineering, Rebecca Fry, commented: “The fact that we don’t monitor for it [microplastics] means that there’s data that’s missing... This will allow us to have new information, and new information is always good.”

Brown University Dean of Public Health, Dr. Ashish Jha, said, “It’s a good thing for everybody. Microplastics are associated with more heart strokes and all sorts of bad health outcomes. If we can figure out how to lower the amount of microplastics that people get into their bodies, that is going to be a good thing… I see this as a positive action.”

Yale University Department of Environmental Health Sciences Chair, Vasilis Vasiliou, told the New York Times that the new initiative is “encouraging.”

Speaking with News Nation, USDA Secretary Rollins discussed the main achievements secured for farmers and ranchers by the administration. This included:

—Eliminating the death tax to protect family farms for the next generation.



—EPA’s Right to Repair guidance saving farmers up to $33,000 per repair and putting power back in their hands.



—Delivering over $40 billion in direct assistance to help our farmers and ranchers recover from years of unfair foreign trade practices.

White House Spokesperson Karoline Leavitt reported that egg prices are down 80% compared to last Easter.