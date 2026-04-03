The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) launched a new initiative to research and stop the proliferation of microplastics that accumulate in the human body. The $144 million initiative is known as STOMP: Systematic Targeting of Microplastics.

According to the HHS, “Plastic from our food, air, and water is accumulating in the human body. Researchers have detected microplastics in lungs , arterial plaques , and brain . Animal studies show this causes disease in human studies the data shows a high correlation.”

Commenting on STOMP, Secretary Kennedy said, “One analysis estimates that the average person ingests tens of thousands microplastic particles each year through food, water, and air. Another study reports concentrations in the brain equivalent by mass to roughly a spoonful of plastic in every human brain.”

An official HHS statement further read,

“During the first phase, STOMP performers will design experiments to understand microplastics within the human body. They will also develop gold-standard microplastics measurement methods, including a clinical test that will quantify individual microplastic burden, thus making monitoring and intervention possible at scale. While microplastics accumulation in the human body is a generally shared concern, the extent of accumulation is not agreed upon. This happens mainly because measurement techniques are not good enough, producing inconsistent results across labs. The CDC will serve as an independent validator of these methods, ensuring the field can trust what it’s measuring. Critically, this work will then produce a risk stratification mechanism for plastic materials—ranking them by biological harm—so that scientists, policymakers, and industry share a common answer to the most important question in the field: which microplastics need to be addressed first, most urgently, and in what ways.”

The EPA joined ARPA-H in launching targeted research on microplastics. According to an official EPA statement,

“Publication of the draft CCL 6 in the Federal Register will open a 60-day public comment period. Americans are encouraged to make their voices heard by submitting comments to docket number EPA-HQ-OW-2022-0946 at regulations.gov. EPA will also consult with its independent Science Advisory Board before finalizing the list, which is expected to be signed by November 17, 2026. The SDWA requires EPA to publish a list of contaminants every five years that are not subject to any proposed or promulgated national primary drinking water regulation, that are known or anticipated to occur in public water systems, and that may require regulation. The CCL is the first step in the SDWA regulatory process. The human health benchmarks for pharmaceuticals are not regulations and are not enforceable on their own, but they are a vital resource, empowering local decision-makers to evaluate risks and protect their communities when pharmaceutical contamination is detected at concerning levels.”

Vice President Vance’s Anti-Fraud Taskforce announced the suspension of 221 California hospice and healthcare providers. Commenting on widespread healthcare fraud in Los Angeles, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz said, “Half of the 1,800 Los Angeles hospices should not be in business. In ten weeks, we have taken out 221 hospices already.” The CMS Administrator further confirmed the arrest of eight individuals who allegedly schemed to defraud taxpayers out of more than $50 million.

CMS further announced new proposed transparency system which is intended to prevent future instances of fraud. According to Dr. Oz, “These new proposed measures will increase Medicare payment transparency, hold bad actors accountable, and help ensure beneficiaries receive the compassionate, high-quality hospice care they deserve—not exploitation.”