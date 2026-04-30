Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) chaired a hearing of the Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI).

The full title of the hearing was “Unmasked: How Biden Health Officials Purposely Turned a Blind Eye Toward COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Signals.” Senator Johnson’s office released a detailed report and supporting documents to accompany the hearing.

The report details how Biden-era FDA officials allegedly suppressed Covid-19 vaccine safety signals. In early 2021, FDA senior medical officer Dr. Ana Szarfman and statistician Dr. William DuMouchel applied an upgraded data-mining method (RGPS) to VAERS reports. This approach corrected a known “masking” flaw that allowed signals from one vaccine to be drowned out by others.

Their analysis uncovered approximately 25 new statistically significant safety signals previously missed, including sudden cardiac death, heart attacks, pulmonary infarction, blood clots, Bell’s palsy, dementia, and “death/sudden death” across Pfizer, Moderna, and J&J shots. Dr. Szarfman shared these findings multiple times with senior CBER officials, including Dr. Peter Marks. Instead of action, she was told to stop producing reports, with officials calling the work a “major distraction” that could fuel “anti-vaccination rhetoric” and ordering her to “cease and desist.” The behavior of Dr. Marks has been called intimidating by some observers.

The Biden-era FDA also restricted internal distribution of its own weekly data-mining reports around the time of FOIA requests and congressional inquiries, according to the report. Despite later publication of the masking findings in a peer-reviewed journal in 2022, no methodological changes were implemented. The report accuses officials of deliberately turning a blind eye to safety signals during the roll-out of Covid shots.

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) commented on the hearing, noting, “I referred top Fauci lieutenant Dr. David Morens to the DOJ for prosecution in 2024. He tried to keep sensitive information from the public. We deserved to see it then and deserve to see it now. This is exactly the kind of accountability Americans deserve.” He later added, “I’ve said it from the beginning: lying to Congress is a felony. Destroying federal records is a felony. Advising others to destroy federal records is a felony. Fauci did all three. His adviser was just indicted. Fauci is next. The deadline to prosecute Fauci is May 11. The DOJ must act now.”

The FDA released results “from the largest and most rigorous examination ever conducted focused on chemical contaminants in infant formula available on the U.S. market”, according to an official press release. The press release continued, “While breast milk is widely considered the gold standard and optimal source of nutrition for infants whenever possible, millions of parents depend on formula.”

According to Secretary Kennedy, “We tested more infant formula than ever before, and the results are clear: most products meet a high safety standard—but even small exposures matter for newborns. We will hold manufacturers accountable, and give parents honest, transparent data they can trust. Protecting our children’s health is nonnegotiable.”

Commenting further, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said, “You can judge a society by how it treats its most vulnerable members. That’s why we’re doing everything in our power to make sure our babies and infants have safe, high quality formula options that are backed by a resilient supply chain. The results of this study are encouraging. We will continue to advance formula innovation and safety for the millions of families who depend on it.”

Former heavyweight champion of the world Mike Tyson was the featured guest on the second edition of the Secretary Kennedy podcast. The pair discussed Tyson’s commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles and his opposition to ultra-processed foods.

Ohio Governor Governor Mike DeWine joined ACF’s A Home for Every Child initiative. According to Governor DeWine, “By joining this initiative, championed by the First Lady of The United States , Ohio is strengthening our commitment to ensure that kids are not waiting on families, but that families are ready and waiting for them.”

Commenting on this, Assistant Secretary for ACF, Alex Adams said, “Under Governor DeWine’s leadership, Ohio has made incredible progress in child welfare. We are grateful to welcome the Buckeye State as the 16th to officially join A Home for Every Child to continue to build on the momentum! Together, we can deliver effective prevention efforts, kinship care, and diligent foster parent recruitment and retention.”

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins provided a public update following the USDA Seafood Roundtable. According to Secretary Rollins, “A few weeks ago we launched the USDA Office of Seafood — and yesterday we continued that momentum by meeting with our greatest fisherman from Oregon, Alaska, Texas, North Carolina, Maine, and Massachusetts. We are committed to helping fishermen navigate USDA programs and get the recognition and support they deserve as vital food producers, just like farmers and ranchers. President Trump is already helping restore American seafood competitiveness by promoting productive harvests, slashing costly regulations, and removing New England fishing restrictions. We’re rolling back Biden’s giveaway of prime fishing grounds to offshore wind companies and restoring American seafood competitiveness.”