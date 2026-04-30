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david waterman's avatar
david waterman
5h

https://substack.com/@davidwaterman3/note/p-190731638?r=15vmqh making another hoax acceptable. As nothing is nothing zero rights

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Lori Vallen's avatar
Lori Vallen
10h

Good news all around, thank you

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