MAHA Institute endorsed Brian Lorenz for Ohio State Representative in District 60.

Lorenz is a principled champion for parental rights in the Ohio House. Drawing from his extensive experience as a Mayor and City Councilman, Brian brings a pro-freedom understanding of policy to the fight for informed consent. He recognizes that the free-market solution to our current health crisis is rooted in trusting parents with medical decisions and ensuring they are empowered to make those choices without facing the weight of state-sponsored repercussions.

Former NIAID employee David M. Morens was charged with “conspiracy against the United States; destruction, alteration, or falsification of records in federal investigations; concealment, removal, or mutilation of records; and aiding and abetting,” according to a DOJ statement. Morens worked for NIAID between 2006 and 2022.

According to Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, “These allegations represent a profound abuse of trust at a time when the American people needed it most — during the height of a global pandemic. As alleged in the indictment, Dr. Morens and his co-conspirators deliberately concealed information and falsified records in an effort to suppress alternative theories regarding the origins of COVID-19. Government officials have a solemn duty to provide honest, well-grounded facts and advice in service of the public interest — not to advance their own personal or ideological agendas.”

The FDA announced the launch of real-time clinical trials.

According to FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, a real-time clinical trial is “when FDA reviewers can see safety signals and clinical endpoints in the cloud, in real-time, as a clinical trial is happening. It’s revolutionary. So when a patient in a clinical trial develops a fever, or is hospitalized, or a tumor shrinks and a radiologist reads the new tumor size, the FDA regulators can see in the cloud in real-time exactly what’s happening with the pre-agreed-upon endpoints and safety signals.”

The FDA also announced the approval of Otarmeni (lunsotogene parvec-cwha). The agency called Otarmeni the “first-ever dual adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-based gene therapy.” Otarmeni is indicated for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with severe-to-profound and profound sensorineural hearing loss (any frequency >90 dB HL) associated with molecularly confirmed biallelic variants in the OTOF gene.

ACF announced that it is cutting bureaucratic red tape in its Annual Progress and Services Report (APSR). According to Assistant Secretary for ACF Alex Adams, “In today’s edition of ‘families over forms,’ ACF updated the annual reports that state child welfare agencies submit. We limited state submissions to no more than 5 pages of the most relevant updates. Previous annual reports averaged 256 pages of heavily recycled content, with an estimated read time of 7.18 hours. These documents also scored an average of 28.17 on the Flesch Reading Ease scale – classified as ‘very difficult’ – indicating a high level of complexity and limited accessibility. Let’s focus on families over forms and channel energy to more productive work.”

The Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee (IACC) held a full committee meeting. The full proceedings can be watched via the Children’s Health Defense social media channel.

Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) encouraged fellow lawmakers to vote in favor of his No Immunity for Glyphosate Act, which was co-sponsored by Representative Eli Crane (R-AZ). The legislation seeks to prohibit federal funding towards the Executive order entitled “Promoting the National Defense by Ensuring an Adequate Supply of Elemental Phosphorus and Glyphosate-Based Herbicides.”

Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) endorsed Casey Means to be the next Surgeon General. According to Senator Paul, “Dr. Casey Means is a strong choice for Surgeon General. She understands the root causes of chronic disease and the need for real reform. President Trump and Secretary Kennedy have made this a priority, and she’ll help advance that effort. The Senate should move quickly on her confirmation.”