MAHA Institute endorsed Eric Watson for Ohio State Representative in District 88.

Watson has emerged as a formidable champion for bodily autonomy and environmental stewardship. His journey is fueled by a profound understanding of how over-medicalization and the corruption of our food and water systems threaten the very future of Ohio.



He is a “freedom maximalist” who recognizes that the same entities pushing biometric IDs for children and digital surveillance are often those responsible for the degradation of our natural resources and the poisoning of our children’s health.

CMS Administrator Dr. Oz formally announced an audit of Medicaid fraud across all 50 states.

Hundreds attended the “People vs. Poison” rally on April 27, 2026, outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. Demonstrators want Justices to rule against Beyer-Monsanto’s appeal in Monsanto v. Durnell.

The central legal issue in Monsanto v. Durnell is whether the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide, and Rodenticide Act (FIFRA) preempts state-law “failure-to-warn” claims. Bayer-Monsanto argues that because the EPA has consistently approved Roundup’s label without a cancer warning, and because federal law prohibits companies from using labels that differ from the EPA-approved version, it is legally impossible for the company to comply with Missouri state laws requiring such a warning. A ruling in favor of Bayer-Monsanto would effectively tie the hands of state courts across the country.

The plaintiff argues that FIFRA only sets a regulatory floor, not a ceiling, and that state courts maintain the authority to hold manufacturers accountable when their products cause harm that the federal government failed to address. Many have framed the issue as one central to states’ rights and the corporate accountability that is necessary in a free-market economy.

According to a report from NIH, “A large clinical trial supported by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) compared two commonly used treatments for pediatric patients treated for septic shock and found no difference in meaningful outcomes. The trial, which enrolled over 9,000 participants across five countries, sought to answer a longstanding question about which intravenous crystalloid fluid type was the superior option for children who were in septic shock, a life-threatening condition triggered by severe infection which requires immediate medical treatment.”

The FDA offered the following update on a pilot program to improve the nutritional quality of school lunches: “Kids have been eating chemicals and calling it lunch. Now, thanks to a $17 million FDA pilot program and the leadership of Dr. Marty Makary [FDA Commissioner], school meals are getting a MAHA makeover and nutrition is back at the center of students’ plates.”