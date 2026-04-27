Commenting on the recent FDA action to fast-track support for psychedelic therapies intended to treat mental health conditions, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary released the following statement: “These medications have the potential to address the nation’s mental health crisis, including conditions like treatment-resistant depression, alcoholism, and other serious mental health and substance abuse conditions.”

During a recent Newsmax interview, Representative Mark Harris (R-NC) expressed support for the FDA’s actions, which follow President Trump’s Executive Order on the matter.

During a recent interview with Dr. Drew Pinsky, former CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield said the following about the Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury (MEVI): “About 15% of my clinical practice have injuries from the vaccines. The mRNA vaccines have been responsible for significant vaccine injury, which many people only got because they were forced to.”