Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC) encouraged her Congressional peers to vote in favor of an amendment to the Farm Bill that defunds animal experimentation.

According to Mace,

“Taxpayers are funding federal labs to experiment on animals, and when the research ends, those same labs put them down instead of finding them a home. We filed an amendment to the Farm Bill, based on our bill, Violet’s Law, to require federal research facilities to establish standards for the adoption or non-laboratory placement of animals no longer needed for research. These animals should be given a second chance at life. A healthy animal deserves a home, not a death sentence. This amendment requires federal agencies to make sure they get one.”

In a recent interview, Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) said the following about a Biden era coverup of risks and harms related to mRNA Covid shots:

“There's a situation called masking. So, particularly with the COVID injections, you had Pfizer and you had Moderna. Very similar platforms, both mRNA, very similar types of adverse events, very similar types of deaths. I mean, they were very similar. So, what CDC did in their analysis is they would compare Pfizer—let's say there were 10,000 deaths with Pfizer—they would be comparing Pfizer to Moderna and all other vaccines. So, let's say you had 10,000 deaths with Moderna, 10,000 deaths with Pfizer, and a thousand deaths with other vaccines. So, now you're comparing Pfizer's 10,000 deaths with Moderna and all other vaccines at 11,000. You go, 'Oh, there's no significant safety signals, it's masked.' Now, switch it. Now you're looking at Moderna and you're comparing Moderna to Pfizer and all other vaccines. You're comparing 10,000 adverse events or deaths with 11,000. Again, you mask the signal. And they knew it. They fully understood that. And again, you know, just laypeople like ourselves, as we're looking at this in 2021 and you're seeing charts that show the number of deaths due to vaccines going back 26 years, it's just this pretty steady line, not very many per year. Now you're talking about VAERS data, right? VAERS data. Okay, all of a sudden in 2021...”

NIH congratulated Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers on receiving the prestigious John Phillips Memorial Award for Outstanding Work in Clinical Medicine. According to an NIH statement, “Dr. Griffin P. Rodgers’ pioneering research helped establish hydroxyurea as the first FDA-approved treatment for sickle cell disease, reducing pain crises, hospitalizations, and mortality worldwide. An innovative stem cell transplant regiment, developed by Dr. Rodgers and collaborators at NIH, has reversed sickle cell disease in many patients. Meanwhile, his colleagues’ innovative work in gene therapy is advancing a possible cure for the disease.”

According to genetic analysis of the D2d randomized trial, High-dose vitamin D3 supplementation (4,000 IU/day) reduced the risk of progressing from prediabetes to type 2 diabetes by 19% in people with specific ApaI AC or CC genotypes.

Secretary Kennedy announced that ALDI USA is “ eliminating 44 additional ingredients from its private-label products—including select artificial preservatives, colors, flavors, and sweeteners—expanding its restricted ingredient list from 13 to 57. Other companies should follow their lead.”