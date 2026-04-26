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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
14h

Just looking at a cereal called lovebirds. At the top it says glyphosate free, gluten-free, organic , seed oil safe Etc. it's expensive but I would rather put my money towards that than something harmful.

Vote with Our dollars

I think by stating glyphosate free, it's a great marketing tool.

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