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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
8h

White Coat Waste Project has been instrumental in trying to stop federal funding for animal testing. Currently there’s 2000 Beagles at Ridglan Farms in Wisconsin waiting to be sold for animal experiments. There was an attempt to rescue them last week but the cops sprayed activists with pepper sprayed and rubber bullets. The activist offered the owner of the facility $1 million for the dogs and he refused. NIH is currently still funding Animal experiments. (White Coat Waste Project are the ones who traced the NIH funding for Animal experiments to the Wuhan lab Lab)

https://www.whitecoatwaste.org/

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