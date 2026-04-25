The FDA announced a series of regulatory actions to accelerate the development and evaluation of treatments for serious mental illness, in direct response to President Trump’s Executive Order issued on April 18.

Building on the directive to improve access for conditions like treatment-resistant depression, PTSD, and substance use disorders, the FDA is issuing national priority vouchers to companies studying psilocybin for treatment-resistant depression and major depressive disorder, as well as methylone for PTSD. The agency also cleared an early-phase clinical study of noribogaine hydrochloride (a derivative of ibogaine) for alcohol use disorder.

On the same day, Secretary Kennedy joined the Roundtable on Mental Health and Substance Use Care. According to the HHS Secretary, “48 million Americans struggle with addiction, and too many still navigate a fragmented health system that fails to communicate. HHS is fixing this—ensuring technology enables the secure, appropriate exchange and use of health information to improve outcomes for Americans facing mental health and addiction challenges.”

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) made the following comment on his investigations into the Biden administration’s cover-up of serious injuries, including death, which resulted from mRNA Covid shots. According to Senator Johnson, “In a leaked memo within CDC , Dr. Vinay Prasad writes that the COVID shot KILLED young, healthy American children who faced virtually no risk from COVID-19. Our federal health agencies were aware that their safety surveillance systems were masking serious adverse events, including sudden cardiac death. I appreciate Secretary Kennedy ’s commitment to radical transparency and his willingness to cooperate with my investigation.”

CMS and FDA joined forces to announce the Regulatory Alignment for Predictable and Immediate Device (RAPID) coverage pathway.

According to an official statement, “The RAPID coverage pathway allows CMS and the FDA to work together, with innovators, earlier in the technology development lifecycle so that evidence generated for FDA review can also support Medicare coverage decisions. By aligning regulatory and coverage expectations in advance, the RAPID coverage pathway is designed to significantly reduce delays that have historically occurred between FDA market authorization and Medicare national coverage determinations. This is a critical first step towards delivering on the Trump Administration’s commitment to provide accelerated and more predictable coverage following FDA market authorization for Breakthrough technologies that clinically benefit the Medicare population.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz commented on UnitedHealth and CVS agreeing to standardize data and submission requirements for more than half of their prior authorizations. According to Dr. Oz, “This is a meaningful step forward toward giving patients faster answers, more certainty, and fewer unnecessary delays in care. I applaud these efforts from a collection of the largest health plans across most market segments as momentum builds. We look forward to continuing to work with health plans and providers on improving care for patients through this effort.”

Assistant Secretary for ACF, Alex Adams offered the following advice to parents:

“Seven things every kid needs to hear:

1. I love you

2. I’m proud of you

3. I’m sorry

4. I forgive you

5. I’m listening

6. Sub-regulatory guidance should not operate as a mass of ‘regulatory dark matter,’ it should be transparent, inventoried, centralized, and current.”



Jones added, “In December, ACF sent letters to 39 states asking them to end the orphan tax. 10 states ended the orphan tax this session, or made significant progress toward phasing it out. We’re going to continue to push for action in the remaining states because every state has the power to end this today and, as Secretary Kennedy said, ‘In the Trump Administration, we are committed to ensuring every child in America has the chance to reach their full potential.”