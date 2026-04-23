The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jean's avatar
Jean
1h

lab grown/synthetic/simulated meat is reportedly being served in restaurants (fast food too?). This happening needs to be disclosed to diners as well! Please see if you can insure identification of such before its ordered! Thank you!

Reply
Share
Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
8h

Please watch this video and call the WI AG to shut down this Beagle breeding facility. Otherwise 2000 Beagles will be sold for Animal experiments and tortured then killed.

Call 608-266-1221 Ext 4

And NIH is still funding these horrific Animal experiments. Was addressed in a recent hearing

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXXAAw2vHK0/?igsh=dmlib3NjODJ0Y2tm

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture