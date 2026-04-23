Dr. Jonathan M. Green was selected as CEO of the NIH Clinical Center. According to NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, “Dr. Green's leadership in strengthening NIH’s human research protection program, combined with his experience as a researcher and training in pulmonary and critical care, uniquely position him to guide the Clinical Center—long the crown jewel of our agency—into a new era. Under his direction, we will fully realize its potential as both a place of hope for patients through groundbreaking clinical trials and a state-of-the-art engine for NIH scientists to advance discovery.”

ARPA-H announced the first research teams under its new EVIDENT initiative (Evidence-Based Validation & Innovation for Rapid Therapeutics in Behavioral Health). The program will provide up to $139.4 million to develop objective, measurable tools for validating and accelerating effective treatments for mental and behavioral health conditions.

Secretary Kennedy appeared before the Senate Finance Committee in the morning and the Senate HELP (Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions) Committee in the afternoon. These were his sixth and seventh congressional hearings this month, respectively.

Each hearing featured lengthy discussions about the SNAP waiver program, vaccinology, nutrition, the HHS budget, and measles.

Health Freedom group Stand For Health Freedom encouraged Floridians to call State House Speaker Perez and encourage support for HB917, a bill likely to mirror SB1756. According to the group:

“SB1756 expands the ability for parents to opt out of school vaccination requirements under a new “conscience” exemption.

Requires healthcare providers to give parents information about vaccine risks and benefits before vaccinating a child.

Removes the state surgeon general’s authority to mandate vaccines during a public health emergency.

And prevents certain financial incentives from vaccine manufacturers to providers for administering vaccines.”

USDA Secretary Rollins made a commitment to onshore fertilizer production, stating that the US cannot rely on foreign powers to provide fertilizer for American farmers and ranchers.

Secretary Rollins additionally confirmed that no lab grown/synthetic/simulated meat will ever bear the new “Product of USA” food label.

According to CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz, “CMS announced a new voluntary pledge for hospitals to serve healthier, less processed meals that support faster recovery and long-term health. We’re calling on hospitals nationwide to step up and join the movement – because good nutrition means good care.”