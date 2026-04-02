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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
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HHS, FDA, EPA, and NIH: protect public health, not industry.

Why are harmful pesticides, harmful additives (ie citric acid) and vague labels like “natural flavors” still allowed in our food? Require full ingredient transparency, including glyphosate, and ban substances linked to harm. (no immunity to liability for pesticide companies)

Why are toxic synthetic fragrances in air fresheners and laundry products still unregulated? Mandate full disclosure of fragrance chemicals and restrict those known to trigger health issues.

And why is NIH still funding cruel animal experiments on dogs, cats, and primates? End taxpayer-funded animal testing and invest in modern, humane alternatives.

Set stricter safety standards. Close regulatory loopholes. Put people—not corporations—first.

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