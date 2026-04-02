HHS announced a strategic reorganization of its health technology leadership to restore a unified, department-wide model for IT and data management. By reversing a 2024 restructuring, the agency is returning the roles of Chief Technology Officer, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer, and Chief Data Officer to the Office of the Chief Information Officer (OCIO), ensuring a consolidated backbone for cybersecurity, cloud, and AI operations.

According to an official press release, the new alignment allows the Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) to sharpen its focus on national health IT policy, interoperability, and data liquidity. Together, these offices aim to leverage AI and secure data exchange to create a more efficient, affordable, and technologically advanced healthcare system.

The HHS Administration for Children and Families (ACF) announced that Oklahoma will be the first state to launch its redesigned Program Improvement Plan (PIP) pilot. The PIP aims to improve child welfare outcomes through a simpler, outcome-focused model.

The redesigned PIP emphasizes four key pillars: preventing unnecessary entries into foster care, reducing adverse placements (such as non-kin or distant homes), strengthening safety within placements, and supporting the recruitment and retention of foster families. This overhaul shifts away from lengthy, compliance-heavy documents toward concise plans supported by near-real-time data, a national dashboard for tracking foster home capacity, and rapid innovation cycles—prioritizing the delivery of safe and stable homes for children over traditional process-oriented metrics.

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya released a statement celebrating the 1 year anniversary of his leadership at the agency.

According to Dr. Bhattacharya,

“One year ago today, I stepped into the role of NIH Director. In that time, NIH continues to set the gold standard in biomedical research by supporting breakthroughs that are improving patients’ lives today while building the foundation for future discoveries. I’m grateful for all we’ve accomplished so far and encourage you to follow along as we continue to strengthen trust in science and accelerate discovery.”

In a special edition of the FDA Direct podcast, Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary held a discussion recapping the previous 12 months of achievements at the agency while previewing forthcoming reforms.

Secretary Kennedy endorsed the “space menu” that will be consumed by NASA astronauts on the Artemis II moon mission.