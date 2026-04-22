MAHA Institute endorsed Ron Ferguson for Ohio State Representative in District 96.

Ferguson has emerged as a premier champion for the MAHA movement, viewing every issue through the lens of individual liberty. Whether fighting for free speech or healthcare choice, Ron has demonstrated a fearless commitment to holding powerful interests accountable. He recognizes that public funds should not be used to fuel the over-medicalization of our society and that the link between industry toxins and our children’s health must be brought to light through the full force of government transparency and legislative oversight.

The Arizona Medical Freedom Act passed the State Senate by a vote of 17–12. Earlier this year, the bill passed the Arizona House.

The Arizona Medical Freedom Act prohibits government entities, schools, and private businesses from requiring "medical interventions", broadly defined as any vaccine, drug, or diagnostic test, as a condition for employment, education, or service. Key provisions bar ticket issuers from denying entry to entertainment venues based on medical status and prevent employers from adjusting compensation or benefits based on an individual’s healthcare choices. Many observers suspect that Governor Hobbs (D) will veto the bill.

Defense Secretary Hegseth announced that effective immediately, the military is “discarding the mandatory flu vaccine requirement.”

Secretary Kennedy testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee on issues related to the HHS budget and public health issues.

In this opening statement, the HHS Secretary said,

“We are ending the era of federal policies that fueled this chronic disease epidemic and replacing them with policies that put the health of Americans first. President Trump and I are challenging the status quo and the institutions that defend it as we work to make America healthy again. In just 15 months, HHS has delivered historic wins. We negotiated most-favored nation drug prices with 16 of the largest pharmaceutical companies so that Americans no longer pay more than people in other wealthy countries for the same medications. We are bringing real transparency to healthcare pricing so that patients know the cost of care before they receive it. I use the full convening power of the federal government to bring health insurance CEOs to the table to reform prior authorization. We are cutting red tape, speeding decisions, and demanding transparency. We’re also cracking down on waste, fraud, and abuse.”

In his statement, Secretary Kennedy added,