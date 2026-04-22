Daily Brief 4/22/26
MAHA Institute endorsed Ron Ferguson for Ohio State Representative in District 96.
Ferguson has emerged as a premier champion for the MAHA movement, viewing every issue through the lens of individual liberty. Whether fighting for free speech or healthcare choice, Ron has demonstrated a fearless commitment to holding powerful interests accountable. He recognizes that public funds should not be used to fuel the over-medicalization of our society and that the link between industry toxins and our children’s health must be brought to light through the full force of government transparency and legislative oversight.
The Arizona Medical Freedom Act passed the State Senate by a vote of 17–12. Earlier this year, the bill passed the Arizona House.
The Arizona Medical Freedom Act prohibits government entities, schools, and private businesses from requiring "medical interventions", broadly defined as any vaccine, drug, or diagnostic test, as a condition for employment, education, or service. Key provisions bar ticket issuers from denying entry to entertainment venues based on medical status and prevent employers from adjusting compensation or benefits based on an individual’s healthcare choices. Many observers suspect that Governor Hobbs (D) will veto the bill.
Defense Secretary Hegseth announced that effective immediately, the military is “discarding the mandatory flu vaccine requirement.”
Secretary Kennedy testified before the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Health Subcommittee on issues related to the HHS budget and public health issues.
In this opening statement, the HHS Secretary said,
“We are ending the era of federal policies that fueled this chronic disease epidemic and replacing them with policies that put the health of Americans first. President Trump and I are challenging the status quo and the institutions that defend it as we work to make America healthy again.
In just 15 months, HHS has delivered historic wins. We negotiated most-favored nation drug prices with 16 of the largest pharmaceutical companies so that Americans no longer pay more than people in other wealthy countries for the same medications.
We are bringing real transparency to healthcare pricing so that patients know the cost of care before they receive it. I use the full convening power of the federal government to bring health insurance CEOs to the table to reform prior authorization. We are cutting red tape, speeding decisions, and demanding transparency. We’re also cracking down on waste, fraud, and abuse.”
In his statement, Secretary Kennedy added,
“This year, HHS and USDA issued new dietary guidelines that put real, whole food at the center of the American plate. We flipped the food pyramid upside down. We sent a clear message to Americans: eat real food. HHS has opened the door to partnerships with industry, trade associations, non-profits, and advocacy groups. More than 50 medical schools have committed to expand nutrition education from an average of 2 hours to 40 hours.
Food manufacturers are stepping up, too. More than 40% of the food industry has committed to phase out petroleum dyes by the end of the year, and many have already eliminated them. In conjunction with these efforts, FDA approved six natural food colorings derived from fruits and vegetables.
Through President Trump’s Great American Recovery Initiative, HHS is matching compassion with action to help Americans break the cycle of addiction. At HHS, we are prioritizing patients with ultra-rare diseases and their families and driving faster access to life-saving treatments. We are restoring gold-standard science and integrity across the agency for the first time in decades.”
Please sign this petition to help free the 2000 Beagles at Ridgeland Farms that are otherwise going to be experimented on and killed. Funded by NIH
https://savethedogs.io/