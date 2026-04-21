MAHA Institute endorsed Jay Edwards for the office of Ohio Treasurer.

Edwards has emerged as a freedom maximalist who recognizes that government overreach often manifests through financial and medical coercion. By standing firmly against lockdowns and the unchecked power of health bureaucracies, Jay has demonstrated the backbone necessary to protect Ohio’s citizens from all forms of state-sponsored overreach.

MAHA Institute endorsed Patty Hamilton for Ohio State Representative in District 12.

Hamilton has emerged as a resolute advocate for the MAHA mission, driven by her commitment to ensuring that no citizen or veteran is ever ostracized for their personal health decisions. Drawing from her extensive background at the Pentagon and as a Battalion Commander, Patty possesses the strategic expertise to dismantle the over-medicalization of our youth and end the “ideological and medical indoctrination” currently infiltrating our schools.

The FDA published a Roadmap to Reducing Animal Testing. According to the agency, “From a purely scientific standpoint, animals are not a great model of how well drugs perform in humans. Historically, more than 90 percent of drugs that clear animal studies do not receive FDA approval, often due to safety or efficacy issues identified in human trials. To address this gap, FDA is advancing use of new approach methodologies (NAMs)—including advanced in vitro systems, computational modeling, and human-derived platforms—that better reflect human biology and improve prediction of drug effects.”

Commenting on the roadmap, FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary said, “We're moving fast to replace outdated animal testing with human-relevant methods that actually predict how drugs work in people. A new FDA means a new standard for drug development.”

The White House published a new press release about the recent Executive Order (EO) liberalizing regulations on the study and deployment of psychedelics to treat mental disorders.

According to the press release, “The order prioritizes breakthroughs that could offer new hope to millions of Americans — particularly our nation’s brave veterans, who continue to face disproportionately high rates of suicide and often don’t respond to conventional therapies.” Multiple organizations and individuals are quoted offering their support for the EO.

Secretary Kennedy met with American Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall and the Ag CEO Council for a fireside chat on incorporating agriculture into the new 2025–2030 Dietary Guidelines for Americans. The guidelines emphasize nutrient-dense whole foods like meat, dairy, vegetables, fruits, and healthy fats while reducing ultra-processed foods and added sugars under the MAHA initiative.