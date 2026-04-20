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Alfalfa's avatar
Alfalfa
1h

That EO doesn't "deregulate" anything.

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
15h

Former head of FDA used to be VP of Monsanto

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXPDSfekdLK/?igsh=MWw2ZmxmNG4yNTlqbQ==

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