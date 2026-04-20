FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary commented on the new Executive Order (EO), which will deregulate several psychedelic therapies aimed at ameliorating the mental health epidemic.

Commenting on the signing of the EO, the Commissioner said:

“This was a historic day in America and a historic day for veterans, a historic day for modern medicine. You know, if you think about it, we’ve got 6,000 veterans who are dying each year from suicide. Many of them have mental illness; the battle on the ground is over, but it still rages in their mind. And they have trouble assimilating, they have trouble holding jobs, they have trouble being a good partner in the relationship—they suffer from these mental conditions, and they know it.”

According to Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), “Washington is trying to ban hemp, a winning cash crop for Kentucky farmers. I’m working with Sen. Klobuchar on a bill that lets states set their own hemp rules.”

Economist and former White House official Catherine Austin Fitts warned that if legislators vote to grant liability immunity shields to the manufacturers of chemical-based pesticides and herbicides, a fertility crisis could ensue.

Commenting on his recent visit to Chicago, FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary said, “Amazing things can happen when we replace ultraprocessed foods with real foods. At this school, pesticide and heavy metal levels dropped 50-90%.”