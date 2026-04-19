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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
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White Coat Waste Project just posted a meeting where secretary Kennedy was asked about the millions of NIH dollars that are still being funded for animal cruelty experiments. Ridgeland Farms breeds beagles to be tortured and killed and funded by NIH. Currently university of Pennsylvania are removing the eyeballs from Beagles. Activist are trying to shut down Ridgeland Farms and hopefully adopt out those 2000 beagles before they get harmed and killed

. https://www.instagram.com/reel/DXQHdB-CNbb/?igsh=ZWpucnQ4azVlM3E1

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