President Trump signed the “Accelerating Medical Treatments for Serious Mental Illness” Executive Order (EO).

The EO acknowledges the limits of many allopathic and psychiatric therapies aimed at treating the growing mental health crisis.

The EO paves the way for research into and the deregulation of certain psychedelic therapies to treat mental health conditions.

According to the EO:

Psychedelic drugs, including ibogaine compounds, show potential in clinical studies to address serious mental illnesses for patients whose conditions persist after completing standard therapy. Indeed, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to specific psychedelic drugs, and there are numerous products currently in the clinical trial pipeline for review of safety and efficacy. It is the policy of my Administration to accelerate innovative research models and appropriate drug approvals to increase access to psychedelic drugs that could save lives and reverse the crisis of serious mental illness in America.

Key elements of the EO are as follow2:

Section 2: FDA Review Prioritization and Right to Try

The FDA Commissioner must issue Commissioner’s National Priority Vouchers to qualifying psychedelic drugs with Breakthrough Therapy designation.

FDA and DEA must create pathways for eligible patients to access investigational psychedelics (including ibogaine) under the Right to Try Act, including necessary Schedule I handling authorizations for physicians and researchers.

Section 3: HHS Funding for Federal-State Collaboration

The Secretary of Health and Human Services (via ARPA-H) must allocate at least $50 million from existing funds to partner with states advancing psychedelic programs for SMI (funding, technical assistance, and data sharing).

Section 4: Collaboration with VA and Private Sector

HHS, FDA, and the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) must collaborate on clinical trials, data sharing, and real-world evidence for psychedelics (prioritizing Breakthrough Therapy drugs).

They are directed to sign data-sharing agreements to speed FDA evaluations.

Section 5: Timely Rescheduling

The Attorney General (in consultation with HHS) must expedite review and potential rescheduling of Schedule I substances in products that complete Phase 3 trials for serious mental health disorders, once FDA-approved.



Section 6: General Provisions

Standard clauses preserving agency authorities, consistency with law/appropriations, and no new private rights of action.

Publication costs borne by HHS

Speaking beside President Trump, Secretary Kennedy said, “Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, under this historic Executive Order, HHS will accelerate research, approval, and access to new mental health treatments, including psychedelic therapies such as ibogaine.”

The HHS Secretary also thanked podcaster, UFC commentator, and comedian Joe Rogan for his advocacy on the issue.

Rogan joined the President and the HHS Secretary in the Oval Office for the signing of the EO. He thanked the President and Secretary Kennedy for their efforts on the issue of psychedelics.

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya offered support for an NIH-funded clinical trial that has demonstrated that a low-cost, team-based care model significantly reduces systolic blood pressure among low-income and high-risk populations. The study focused on patients at federally qualified health centers (FQHCs) in Louisiana and Mississippi, demonstrating a scalable solution for a major preventable risk factor for cardiovascular disease.