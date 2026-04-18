Secretary Kennedy announced the appointment of Casey B. Mulligan, PhD, as Chief Economist and Chief Regulatory Officer at HHS. According to Secretary Kennedy, “Casey Mulligan exemplifies the kind of top-tier talent we are bringing into HHS. He played a central role in delivering President Trump’s economic policy successes, and now he will apply that same expertise to health care—an industry that makes up nearly one-fifth of our economy.”

Scott Kupor, Director of the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, announced a partnership with the First Lady and HHS to expand support for federal employees who foster or adopt children. The initiative includes enhanced benefits such as paid parental leave and flexible work arrangements to help employees balance their federal service with family responsibilities.

Secretary Kennedy thanked Gatorade for its decision to remove artificial FD&C colors from its beverage products. Kennedy added that the company will replace artificial colors with FDA-approved plant-based dyes from fruits and vegetables.

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya commenting on his recent visit to the Meharry Medical College, an NIH-funded HBCU. According to the NIH Director, “The research efforts on sickle cell disease and genomics at Meharry Medical College are truly inspiring. We are proud to support their gold-standard research that will help improve the health of all Americans.”

The USDA broke ground on a new sterile New World Screwworm production facility at the southern border. Through aggressive monitoring, testing, inspections, and import controls, federal authorities have prevented the dangerous livestock pest from crossing into the United States.

According to USDA Secretary Rollins, “This facility will produce up to 300 million sterile flies per week, giving the United States the ability to stop this dangerous pest before it ever threatens our ranchers, our herds, or our food supply.”