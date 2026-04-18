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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
9h

A great way to stop the screw worm long term is regenerative AMP grazing, not to mention its many useful side benefits, like more nutritious beef, more profits to farmers, and less cost to government.

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Root Causes's avatar
Root Causes
25m

What economic policy successes?

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