The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
4h

What about all the elephants in the room?

HHS, FDA, EPA, and NIH:, protect public health, not industry.

Ban harmful pesticides; no immunity to liability for pesticide companies

Monsanto causes cancer, Bayer treats cancer. Bayer owns Monsanto

Stop the chemtrails

Require full ingredient transparency, including glyphosate, “natural flavors”.

Eliminate citric acid (mold), Apeel

Ban toxic synthetic fragrances in air fresheners and scented laundry products etc.

NIH is funding cruel animal experiments on dogs, cats, and primates. UPenn is removing the eyeballs from Beagles (funded by NIH). End animal testing and use modern, humane alternatives.

Accountability for Ralph BARIC, Fauci, Peter DASZAK, university of North Carolina, etc for causing the pandemic.

And accountability for those who pushed the Covid vaccine and censored the data.

• Eliminate the prep act

• Take the Covid vaccine off the market including the mRNA vaccs for pets.

Completely stop gain of function research in the US and overseas. No loopholes!

Make Ivermectin available over-the-counter.

Remove fluoride from drinking water

Animal cruelty in the meat industry is unconscionable.

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