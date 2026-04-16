MAHA Institute endorsed Tyler Meyers for Pennsylvania State Senator in District 20.

Tyler Meyers has emerged as a courageous advocate for medical freedom and parental rights. Meyers has pledged to sponsor legislation to end discriminatory medical mandates and the undermining of parental rights by schools and bureaucrats. He is strongly committed to the mission of “freeing the data,” ensuring that every Pennsylvanian has access to the transparent, accurate medical information necessary to make informed decisions for their families without fear of coercion.

Secretary Kennedy announced that the FDA reversed a 2023 Biden-era decision that had placed 12 popular peptides on a “high safety risk” list, which had driven them into a dangerous black market.

According to Secretary Kennedy: “Today, we took long-overdue action to restore science, accountability, and the rule of law. In September 2023, the Biden FDA pushed a number of peptides into Category 2—‘Bulk Drug Substances that Raise Significant Safety Risks’—driving a dangerous black market that puts Americans at risk. Now, after nominators withdrew 12 peptides, the FDA will remove them from Category 2 and will bring them to the PCAC at its next two meetings, beginning in July, where independent experts will rigorously evaluate each substance on its scientific merits using full clinical, pharmacological, and safety evidence.”

The follow peptides were removed from Category 2:

• BPC-157

• Thymosin beta-4 fragment (LKKTETQ)

• Epitalon

• GHK-Cu (injectable)

• MOTS-c

• DSIP (Emideltide)

• Dihexa Acetate

• Ibutamoren Mesylate

• Melanotan II

• KPV

• Semax (heptapeptide)

• Cathelicidin LL-37

Secretary Kennedy added, “This action begins to restore regulated access and will immediately begin shifting demand away from the black market. We will follow the science, enforce the law, and deliver the clarity patients, providers, and pharmacies deserve.

The FDA released a video explaining its role in helping to secure the border.

Secretary Kennedy launched his new podcast with an interview featuring Chef Robert Irvine.

The HHS Secretary and Chef Irvine discussed the high cost and poor quality of food in federal programs and the best methods of rectifying this issue.

Irvine discussed his success in modernizing food served to the military at bases like Fort Jackson and Fort Hood. By applying private-sector restaurant principles, including better purchasing power, reducing ultra-processed ingredients, and training staff in fresh food preparation, Irvine said that the government can provide high-quality, nutritious meals for less money than it currently spends on “food-like substances.”

FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary made the following statement about cell and gene therapy reform: “Cell and gene therapy developers shouldn’t have to guess about what safety studies FDA wants to see. Today, FDA issued clear draft guidance that will save developers millions of dollars and years of effort, accelerating treatments to patients. Every effort to move more efficiently here is worth it.”

The White House published an infographic describing how HHS is saving taxpayer dollars. Additionally, HHS made the following tax day statement, “This Tax Day, Americans are asking where their money goes. The United States now spends over $4 trillion a year on healthcare, much of it driven by chronic disease. The Trump Administration is taking action to lower costs for Americans by driving down drug prices, advancing common-sense policies, and making REAL, nutritious food accessible and more affordable.”

According to ARPA-H, “Current cancer therapies are extremely burdensome on a patient, requiring many visits to the doctor and stays in the hospital. But soon, patients may be able to receive care and be monitored without ever having to leave home. Through ARPA-H’s THOR project, researchers at Rice University pad are developing a small implantable device to that will deliver the exact treatment cancer patients need, when they need it. Ambitious projects like THOR are what will lead to transformative health breakthroughs and transformative, affordable care for Americans.”