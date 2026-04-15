A new poll of 3,851 U.S. adults conducted by Public First revealed significant concerns about vaccines risks. Key findings are as follows:

—”Do you support or oppose the following?: Reducing how many vaccines Americans receive"=A plurality of 41% support or strongly support this proposition.

—”Which of the following comes closest to your view?: The science on vaccines is clear... | The facts on vaccines are still up for debate...” = A plurality of 46% believe that vaccine facts are still up for debate and that enforcing uptake is damaging.

—”Which of the following comes closest to your view?: Parents should be the final decision makers... | The government and medical experts should be able to mandate...” = A plurality of 47% believe parents should be the final decision makers regarding their children’s health.

—”Which of the following comes closest to your view?: The government should prioritize the collective health... | The government should prioritize individuals’ freedom...” = A plurality of 47% believe the government should prioritize individual freedom of choice, even if it risks collective health.

—"When it comes to vaccines, would you say the government’s role is to..." = A plurality of 41% believe the government should provide advice and information but leave the final behavior to individuals.

While not as consistent as a recent poll on medical freedom conducted by John Zogby Strategies, the majority of questions in the Public First poll nevertheless showed support for health freedom.

NIH-funded researchers at Boise State, and New York University developed “a non-invasive brain stimulation method called Transcranial Radio Frequency Stimulation, which could enable deep brain neuromodulation without requiring surgery.”

According to an NIH statement, “This approach could be used to treat people worldwide who suffer from neurological and psychiatric disorders, including Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, depression and autism spectrum disorder.”

USF Health in Tampa has become the latest medical school to commit to HSS recommendations for teaching nutrition to future physicians.

On a related subject, Secretary Kennedy released the following statement, “Last month members of the Teaching Kitchen Collaborative joined me at HHS for a cooking demo that gave medical students hands-on experience preparing meals that heal. From the classroom to the kitchen table, the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans are changing the way we think about food.”

Assistant Secretary for the Administration for Children and Families (ACF) Alex Adams highlighted the growing support for the “A Home for Every Child” foster care initiative during a Newsmax interview. Adams noted that 14 states and Washington, D.C., have already joined the program, underscoring its strong bipartisan appeal.

Secretary Kennedy released a statement in support of Camelback Recovery, an addiction treatment facility in Arizona. According to the HHS Secretary, “I visited Camelback Recovery in Peoria, Arizona, to see firsthand how they support long-term, sustained recovery. Their outcome-based model focuses on prevention, accountability, and whole-person care, connecting individuals to housing, treatment, and ongoing support. “

According to Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI), “We determined that they [vaccine companies] had found a signal for myocarditis pretty early in 2021 and told nobody about it… They also detected a signal week after week after week for ischemic stroke in people over 65.” The Senator added that this information was suppressed by Biden administration officials.