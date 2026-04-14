The FDA notified over 2,200 medical product companies and researchers regarding their legal obligation to submit clinical trial results to ClinicalTrials.gov.

An internal analysis revealed that nearly 30% of mandatory studies currently lack required results, a gap that FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary noted often leads to a publication bias where unsuccessful trials are suppressed. By seeking voluntary compliance for more than 3,000 registered trials, the agency aims to ensure that clinicians and patients have access to a complete and transparent data set regarding the safety and efficacy of regulated medical products.

The FDA further updated a master chart demonstrating food safety compliance measures undertaken in 2025.

The FDA also released a batch of data relating to American and imported honey for adulteration — a term the FDA uses to indicate fraud. According to an official statement:

“As part of the assignment, conducted in 2025, the agency tested 102 honey samples, including 54 domestic samples and 48 import samples. Of the 102 samples tested, the violation rate was about 4% for both domestic products (2 out of 54) and imported products (2 out of 48). In the 2022-2023 assignment, the agency collected and tested 107 imported honey samples and found 3% of those samples to be violative. In 2021-2022, the agency collected and tested 144 imported honey samples and found 10% of those samples to be violative. For imported violative samples, the FDA stopped the products and future shipments of these products from entering the U.S. by placing the firms and products on import alerts. For domestic violative samples, FDA is working with firms on recalls and other corrective actions. Even though the majority of honey products tested were in compliance, these findings highlight the ongoing vulnerability of honey to food fraud and reinforce the importance of the FDA’s continued sampling efforts to ensure the integrity of the food supply and protect consumer interests.”

ARPA-H released a new video detailing the ongoing research into the presence of microplastics in human tissue.

The HHS Assistant Secretary for ACF, Alex Adams provided the following update on “A Home for Every Child”, a new initiative to improve the access and quality of foster care. According to Adams, “100 days ago, ACF launched A Home for Every Child. Momentum is building beyond our wildest dreams! 15 jurisdictions have already signed on and we expect many more to join. Together, we will improve the ratio of foster homes to kids in care nationwide.”

According to a new NIH study, scientists “uncovered a key reason why immunotherapy has largely failed in pancreatic cancer — and identified a promising strategy to overcome that resistance.”

Secretary Kennedy released a video detailing his recent meeting in Arizona with Rep. Juan Ciscomani (R-AZ) and HRSA Administrator Tom Engels. The trio discussed ongoing efforts to improve rural healthcare outcomes during a meeting at the Marana Health Center.

The USDA announced a total of $100.9 million in grant funding available through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) and Specialty Crop Multi-State Program (SCMP).

According to an official statement, “This year, SCBGP has $86.6 million in funding available for innovative projects designed to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops through marketing, education, and research. Funds are distributed to U.S. states and territories based on a formula that considers both specialty crop acreage and production value. USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) is accepting SCBGP applications until June 8, 2026.”

A new Politico survey found that among Americans familiar with the key figures of MAHA (at a federal level), all had a positive favorability rating. Individuals with a positive favorability rating among Americans familiar with their work or views include: