UT Southwestern Medical Center has become the latest medical school to offer nutrition courses to future physicians.

Secretary Kennedy released a statement about his commitments to improving healthcare costs and delivery to tribal communities. According to the HHS Secretary, “I joined tribal leaders in Phoenix to reaffirm our commitment to self-governance and sovereignty in Indian Country. Together, we are making healthcare more affordable, strengthening communities and improving outcomes across Indian Country.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Oz released a video thanking governors for participating in National Walking Day. According to the CMs Administrator, “Last week I ask our Governors to join me for #NationalWalkingDay to encourage people to get out and moving – and the response did not disappoint! We had Governors and their teams from every corner of the country get out of their offices and share how only 20 minutes of exercise a day can make a big impact. Thank you to everyone who joined us!”