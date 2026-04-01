USDA Secretary Rollins and Secretary of the Interior Burgum jointly signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at cutting regulations on ranchers. According to a press release, “Building on the USDA’s recently released Grazing Action Plan, the agreement formalizes collaboration between the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service (FS) and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) to ensure more efficient, transparent and responsive grazing management across federal lands.”

According to the USDA, the MOU will achieve the following:

Cutting red tape and improving efficiency – The MOU streamlines permitting and processes and encourages agencies to use existing authorities more effectively – reducing delays for grazing permits, infrastructure improvements, and emergency response actions.

Strengthening rancher partnerships – Agencies will expand collaboration with permittees through structured engagement, including learning roundtables and enhanced communication channels.

Ranch immersion programs for federal employees – New initiatives will place agency staff on working ranches to build firsthand understanding of operational challenges and realities on the ground.

Enhancing transparency and data access – Improved data systems will make grazing allotment information more accessible and predictable, giving producers greater certainty to plan and invest.

Expanding practical land management tools – The agreement promotes targeted grazing to reduce wildfire risk, supports reopening vacant allotments, and encourages adoption of innovative technologies such as virtual fencing.

Wildfire coordination and response – The creation of Grazing Permittee Wildfire Liaisons will ensure ranchers have clear points of contact and a voice during wildfire response and recovery efforts.

Maintaining grazing capacity – The MOU affirms a goal of maintaining grazing capacity wherever possible, including no net loss of Animal Unit Months within allotments, consistent with applicable law.

Commenting on this, Secretary Rollins said, “Today’s signing sends a clear message: the Trump Administration is putting America’s farmers and ranchers first. Building on our action plan for American ranchers announced in the fall, the Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management are already delivering. This is another example of President Trump eliminating costly bureaucracy in order to lower consumer prices. Our public lands are there for the people, and this action demonstrates the commitment at USDA and the Department of the Interior to improve our services so farmers and ranchers who use public lands can run more efficient operations.”

According to CMS Administrator Dr. Oz, “CMS believes there’s about $100 billion in definable fraud, waste, and abuse across our country. If we can remove the fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicare, we will double the life expectancy of the Medicare trust fund.”

Three Alabama medical schools, the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of South Alabama and the Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine, announced they will adopt HHS guidelines and teach nutrition to medical students.

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Minnesota Department of Education and the Minnesota State High School League engaged in sex-based discrimination.

The suit claims the agencies violated Title IX by requiring female high school athletes to compete against males in girls’ athletic competitions and by allowing males access to female-designated intimate spaces, such as locker rooms and bathrooms.

According to an article published by NIH, “Organ rejection may not always be caused by the immune system. NIH-funded researchers found that problems with the body’s lymphatic system can lead to scarring that harms transplanted organs, pointing to new ways to treat or prevent rejection of certain organ transplants.”



