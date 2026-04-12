The FDA issued seven warning letters linked to over 20 violative products, specifically citing concerns about GLP-1 and other products sold to consumers marked for “research purposes” or “not for human consumption.” These products may pose serious health risks. Do not use or purchase unapproved GLP-1 products marketed for research purposes.

In an interview on Fox Business, Secretary Kennedy explained the urgent need for intensive research into the abundance of microplastics in human tissue, alongside the EPA. According to the HHS Secretary, “We do not have the science that distinguishes between the different impacts of these different types of plastics. Maybe if we identify those impacts, the damaging ones can be immediately eliminated because you can replace them with something else. Our job, at really a limit of our power right now, is to try to answer those questions before we take another action.”

FDA Deputy Commissioner Kyle Diamantas and HHS Senior Adviser Calley Means appeared on The Ultimate Human Podcast with Gary Brecka. Commenting on the appearance, Diamantas said, “It was great joining Calley Means and Gary Brecka on The Ultimate Human Podcast to dig into what the FDA’s Human Foods Program is doing to Make America Healthy Again. From the synthetic dye phase-out to Operation Stork Speed, the momentum is building, and we are just getting started.”

On Friday, the USDA celebrated Happy National Farm Animals Day. According to the agency, “ From dairy cows to sheep, these hard-working animals are vital to American agriculture. We thank our nation’s farmers for their care and protection!”

The following day, the USDA honored National Pet Day. According to an official statement, “Today we celebrate our furry companions, especially the working dogs who protect livestock by deterring predators and helping ranchers maintain their herds.”

In a series of shared posts/comments, Elon Musk highlighted recent testimony of former Pfizer head of toxicology, Dr. Helmut Sterz. In that testimony, Dr. Sterz made the following points about a coverup of the mRNA Covid shot’s failures:

Standard preclinical safety studies were skipped or inadequate “due to time constraints” during the emergency authorization. This included no carcinogenicity (cancer) studies, limited reproductive toxicity testing, no proper mutagenicity checks, and incomplete general toxicity or pharmacokinetic studies in appropriate animal models.

The vaccine should never have been approved for broad use, as the virus was not comparable to a highly lethal pathogen like Ebola, making shortcuts unjustified (especially for the general population beyond high-risk groups).

Post-authorization pharmacovigilance data showed issues early on. He referenced Pfizer’s own cumulative analysis (through Feb 2021) reporting over 1,200 deaths among adverse events in the initial period.

Based on these remarks, and assuming an under-reporting factor (commonly discussed in pharmacovigilance — e.g., ~30× as sometimes used in U.S. contexts like VAERS analyses), he estimated that the true number could be much higher — in the range of 20,000 to 60,000 in Germany alone.