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Lisa Bolek's avatar
Lisa Bolek
10h

So sick of the lies about GLP-1 and GIP. They are not dangerous, they are not medicine, and they cannot be patented, which is why the vials can be bought from the same exact manufacturers who make them for Eli Lilly and others. Same stuff from the same exact facility, for thousands of dollars less (yes folks, only $35/month!!) The only thing "patented" is the injection pen!! So there is now a huge market that Big Pharma is pissed about, called the "gray" market, because the "drugs" are not illegal. They are peptides. All this BS about "compounding" pharmacies is just that-BS. Anyone with half a brain can reconstitute tirzepatide and inject themselves. Now the FDA is "cracking down" on millions of people who are no longer being held hostage by their doctors' prescriptions or insurance company, or being swindled for thousands of dollars. RFK needs to stop Big Pharma and make these peptides available everywhere!

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
16h

mRNA vaccines are given to pets and pet owners don’t realize it. I’m not sure about farm animals?

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