MAHA Institute endorsed Wezlynn Davis for Ohio State Representative in District 86.

A fierce defender of family sovereignty and a relentless advocate for consumer protection, Wezlynn’s commitment to the MAHA values is driven by her firsthand experience as a mother and an active citizen. Wezlynn understands that the family—not the government—is the primary unit of a healthy society. She rejects the dangerous notion that parents “co-parent” with bureaucrats, and she has proven that she will take decisive action to protect her community’s families, their values, and the water they drink.

The MAHA State Council of Kansas played a pivotal role in safeguarding medical freedom by successfully advocating against the restrictive proviso in HB2513. While the bill passed the House with an 84-36 vote, the council’s targeted efforts helped stall the legislation in the Senate, effectively preventing a mandate that would have forced adherence to the bloated June 2025 CDC vaccine schedule.

By stopping this measure, the council ensured that Kansans are not subjected to a temporary but heavy-handed requirement of 94 mandated doses, a move that avoids a difficult future legislative battle to undo the proviso. This strategic victory maintains the current status quo while the council looks toward a future administration and a Health Department secretary committed to restoring vaccines as a matter of personal choice.

An official explainer document was released about the CMS Digital Health Ecosystem.

According to the document, “The CMS Digital Health Ecosystem is a bold new vision built on collaboration, not just compliance. We are calling on the healthcare industry – data networks, Electronic Health Record (EHR) systems, health app developers, providers, and innovators – to voluntarily align around a shared framework for data and access that empowers people, improves care, and accelerates progress. CMS will do its part: launching key public infrastructure like the National Provider Directory, enabling modern identity on Medicare.gov, and expanding data-sharing capabilities. But the broader transformation depends on the private sector stepping up to our challenge and delivering real results -live – before the end of the year. This is a movement, not a mandate. It is a call to action, not a regulation. Let’s show what’s possible when we work together – and finally bring healthcare into the modern era. For clarity, nothing in this document is intended to contravene, supersede, or preempt federal or state healthcare or privacy laws, such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 Privacy, Security, and Breach Notification Rules (HIPAA Rules), and the Privacy Act of 1974.”

In a separate official CMS statement, the agency announced, “CMS has proposed the Interoperability Standards and Prior Authorization for Drugs rule that would require faster prior authorization decisions, expand electronic prior authorization to drugs, and increase transparency across federal programs.”

According to FDA Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary, “FDA continues to see unapproved GLP-1s being mass marketed. These drugs can be risky and ineffective. We’ll continue to go after companies that are violating our regulations. We work for the American people.”

Secretary Kennedy proposed a $1.1 billion increase in Indian Health Service (IHS) funding for 2027 while highlighting his commitment to Native American health issues like substance abuse and disease prevention.

In a recent statement, the HHS Secretary said, “Tribal nations know how to care for their people — and we are expanding their authority to drive better outcomes.” He continued, “At HHS, we are investing in infrastructure, incorporating traditional foods into federal nutrition policy, and delivering results in Indian Country while upholding tribal sovereignty.”

Secretary Kennedy wished a happy birthday to USDA Secretary Rollins.