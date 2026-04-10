The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

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Bobby's avatar
Bobby
13h

Yes but hides All the fine print you can’t read, giving them liberty to do as they please? Seems creepy putting our health records our lives in the hands of machines who don’t care about humans. Who watches out for us

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Kathy Boston's avatar
Kathy Boston
17h

Secretary Kennedy, please address:

the prep act - why it’s still active?

chemtrails - why they are allowed?

Animal experiments - why is NIH still funding? including taking the eyeballs out of Beagles at UPenn

Why is the Covid vaccine on the market and how come the injuries and deaths it caused are not being addressed?

Why are they giving mRNA vaccines to pets even though it’s harmful?

Can you stop the immunity to liability for pesticide companies?

Why are toxic chemicals in scented products including scented laundry products and air fresheners etc Allowed on the market?

Can you get rid of Citric acid and label what’s in so-called “natural flavors” in packaged foods?

Can food sprayed with glyphosate and or APEEL etc be clearly labeled?

Can you remove fluoride from ALL drinking water?

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