The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
david waterman's avatar
david waterman
Mar 9

Invite me Moderna assigned a case number 2023-715-102 to have me beaten and drugged zero rights

Reply
Share
david waterman's avatar
david waterman
Mar 9

https://substack.com/@davidwaterman3/note/p-189787088?r=15vmqh

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 MAHA Institute · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture