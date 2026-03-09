Today in Washington D.C., MAHA™ Institute hosts the MEVI Round Table: Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury. For those who cannot attend, a live stream is available on MAHA™ Institute’s official YouTube channel.

HHS released a statement quoting Secretary Kennedy who remarked, “Everybody in the administration is laser-focused on making sure that [real] foods are accessible and that they’re affordable by every American.”

On March 30, 2026, NIH will hold its NOURISH: Autoimmunity Challenge Winners Webinar.

Secretary Kennedy praised President Trump for being “merciless against companies that are taking advantage of their power to profiteer on sickness.”

CMS “launched the 13th Scope of Work to support healthcare quality improvement and the Secretary's Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) initiative”, according to an official statement.

The program will be facilitated through the following four initiatives:

“Two Beneficiary and Family Centered Care-Quality Improvement Organizations (BFCC-QIOs) help people with Medicare and their families exercise their right to high-quality health care. They do this by managing quality of care concerns, conducting immediate advocacy and reviewing appeals of discharge or decisions to end Medicare-covered services. (May 2024 – April 2029)

Seven Quality Innovation Network-Quality Improvement Organizations (QIN-QIOs) work directly with nursing homes, hospitals, and physician offices to improve the quality and safety of care for people with Medicare. (May 2025 – May 2030)

The American Indian Alaska Native Quality Improvement Organization (AIAN QIO) works directly with Indian Health Service (IHS), tribally managed, and urban Indian facilities (hospitals, nursing homes and clinician offices) to improve the quality of health care for people with Medicare who are American Indian or Alaska Native. (January 2025 – May 2030)

The Opioid Prescriber Safety & Support (OPSS) initiative provides national outreach and education to eligible providers to promote safe opioid prescribing practices and to spread knowledge of non-opioid pain management therapies.”

According to Rep. Mace (R-SC), “Glyphosate and other pesticides don’t belong on our food or in our children’s bodies. We are systematically poisoning ourselves. These chemicals are in our cereals, our fruits, our vegetables. Foods we feed our kids every single day. Glyphosate has been linked to cancer, hormone disruption, and developmental issues. Yet it’s sprayed on crops across America because it’s profitable. Stop poisoning our kids.”