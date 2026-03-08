The NIH made the following announcement, “As part of ongoing efforts to increase efficiency and minimize applicant burden, NIH is updating the required elements of the Data Management and Sharing Plan required for any NIH-funded research that will generate scientific data.”

Secretary Kennedy said HHS is looking to expand programs allowing and encouraging schools to cook fresh “Real Food” across the country.

Secretary Kennedy commented on a Wall Street Journal article titled, “How RFK Jr. Is Promoting ‘Real Food’: AI Videos, Memes and Celebrity Cameos.” The HHS Secretary’s comment read, “Thank you to our talented digital team, who work tirelessly behind the scenes every day to share our message and drive our mission to Make America Healthy Again.”

Brownstone Institute founder and president Jeffrey Tucker warned that vaccine mandates and lockdowns risk returning unless the Senate adopts the Covid Justice Resolution. MAHA™ Institute is a signatory to this document.