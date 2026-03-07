The NIH announced it will host “two public webinars to share the framework for the new NIH-Wide Strategic Plan and provide an overview of how the Plan is being developed.”

The first online event will take place on March 16 while the second takes place on April 8.

General Mills announced that its entire portfolio of K-12 school foods is now made without certified colors. This development occurred months before the summer 2026 deadline that the company had previously announced.

Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, “Another MAHA win! General Mills is removing synthetic colors from all products in K-12 schools, and from its full U.S. retail portfolio by the end of next year.”

Following their announcement that “53 medical schools across 31 states will deliver at least 40 hours of nutrition education during undergraduate medical training”, Secretary Kennedy and Secretary McMahon released a video about the new education initiative.

According to an official statement, the FDA “met with several states to discuss the Section 804 importation program—allowing states and Indian tribes to import certain prescription drugs from Canada to significantly reduce costs for Americans while maintaining safety”

It was announced that Dr. Vinay Prasad, the FDA’s Chief Medical and Scientific Officer and as the Director of the Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER), will exit his position in April of this year.

Commenting on this, FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary said, “A year ago, Dr. Prasad came to the FDA to implement 4 major long-lasting reforms: 2-to-1 pivotal trial requirement, national priority reviews, a risk-stratified covid vaccine framework, & the new plausible mechanism framework for ultra rare diseases which we launched last week. Also, under his leadership, his center hit a record number of approvals in Dec. He got a tremendous amount accomplished within his one-year sabbatical from UCSF and will be returning back to his academic home later next month. We will name a successor before his departure. I want to thank him for his service and personal sacrifice to take time away from his family.”

The FDA announced the approval of a new multiple myeloma drug 55 days after the application was filed.