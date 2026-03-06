MAHA™ Institute endorsed Philip Sarnecki in his race to be the next Governor of Kansas.

Sarnecki has emerged as a staunch ally for the MAHA movement in Kansas. By advocating for the elimination of medical mandates and championing informed consent, he has shown a steadfast commitment to ensuring that every Kansan has the freedom to make his or her own health decisions. Drawing from his own family’s journey, Philip brings a deeply personal and courageous perspective to the fight for medical freedom, ensuring that no family is ever forced into medical decisions by state or educational authorities.

Tennessee HB 2396, a bill which prohibits public water system operators from adding fluoride to their water system, advanced through its subcommittee stage.

According to former Representative Michele Reneau, “The subcommittee’s vote is a win for individual choice. Tennesseans should have the freedom to decide what goes into their bodies. HB 2396 moves us toward a modern approach to dental health—one that relies on informed consent, targeted prevention, and personal responsibility. If passed, it focuses government responsibility on clean water, not mass medication.”

The bill now advances to the Tennessee House Agriculture Committee on March 10 and Senate Agriculture Committee the following day.

Secretary Kennedy and Education Secretary McMahon announced that 53 medical schools across 31 states will require comprehensive nutrition education starting in the fall of 2026. As part of a national push to transform medical training, these schools will mandate that every medical student complete at least 40 hours of nutrition education before graduating. Officials expect the change to equip more than 30,000 new physicians each year with the skills to prevent, treat, and even reverse chronic diseases through better dietary guidance.

According to Secretary Kennedy, “Today’s announcement strengthens the doctor-patient relationship, it equips physicians to work hand-in-hand with dieticians and other health professionals, and it shifts our system toward prevention instead of perpetual prescriptions.”

Commenting on the initiative, Secretary McMahon said, “Today’s announcement demonstrates that medical schools can put nutrition and prevention front and center as they train tomorrow’s doctors and healthcare leaders. It’s an honor to celebrate the dozens of medical schools stepping up to strengthen nutrition education — an essential but often overlooked aspect of public health. To make America great again, we must make it healthy — and today’s commitment by leading universities is a critical step down that road.”

The USDA Secretary announced that Kansas, Nevada, Ohio, and Wyoming have secured SNAP waivers. These waivers will restrict the acquisition of junk food on the SNAP program.