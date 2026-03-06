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Ergo's avatar
Ergo
Mar 6

This is good news for Philip and all of US? Nutrition and exercise have been ignored for far too long in the formative years of our children. Formally addressing this institutionally will be a game changer for healthcare in America. The journey begins. Decades from now, society will look back favorably upon MAHA meeting Medical Education. Thanks to all who are driving this ship. We’re finally heading in the right direction!

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