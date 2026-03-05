USDA Secretary Rollins, Secretary Kennedy, and USDA National Nutrition Advisor Dr. Ben Carson launched the USDA’s commencement of the Dietary Guidelines for Americans Strategic Partnerships. According to an official statement, the Strategic Partnerships are “an effort which encourages the private sector to participate in educating the American people about the importance of the Guidelines and how they serve as the foundation to better eating.”

The statement continued, “Additionally, today’s event featured an update on the impending Stocking Standards final rule, a rule that holds any retailer interested in accepting Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits accountable to a higher minimum standard of staple food stocking requirements. And lastly, Secretary Rollins was proud to sign four new SNAP restriction waivers for Kansas, Nevada, Ohio, and Wyoming.”

An amendment (51) to the Farm, Food, and National Security Act of 2026 (H.R. 7567) was recently introduced. If adopted, the amendment would remove sections 10205, 10206, and 10207 from the bill.

The sections in question would accomplish the following if not removed:

Section 10205: Provide immunity or legal protections for pesticide manufacturers.

Section 10206: Strip states and municipalities of their authority to regulate pesticides within their jurisdictions (preempting state and local rules).

Section 10207: Allow pesticide makers to override certain clean water protections.

NIH funded researchers developed an AI-powered tool that automates the analysis of CT scans, enabling faster and more efficient clinical assessments. This technology processes CT images rapidly compared to traditional manual interpretation by radiologists.

Former Deputy HHS Secretary Jim O’Neil was nominated by President Trump to serve as Director of the National Science Foundation. According to O’Neil, “Heroic scientists have always challenged consensus to advance the frontiers of knowledge. Recently, many institutions have weakened academic freedom and lost the trust they once enjoyed. Yet across our country, a new golden age of discovery is dawning. Information is open source and debate is public.”

HHS Assistant Secretary for ACF, Alex Adams made the following statement about HHS plans to support parents, and defend religious liberty, “What we’re doing is we’re putting states on notice that HHS policies are going to do two things. First, HHS policies are going to defend biological reality. And then second, we’re going to protect and defend parental rights, including their sincerely held religious beliefs and moral convictions. We send about $12 billion out to state child welfare systems from the federal government each year, so money from the feds percolates through all state child welfare systems. The letter that we sent yesterday was specific to CAPTA, the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act, for which funding goes to all 50 states, and it directs states to take certain actions. What we said in the letter is we think states should define clearly what abuse and neglect is, and most importantly, what abuse is not.”

He continued, “We send about $12 billion out to state child welfare systems from the federal government each year, so money from the feds percolates through all state child welfare systems. The letter that we sent yesterday was specific to CAPTA, the Child Abuse Prevention and Treatment Act, for which funding goes to all 50 states, and it directs states to take certain actions. What we said in the letter is we think states should define clearly what abuse and neglect is, and most importantly, what abuse is not.”