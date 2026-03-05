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Living Well Locally
Mar 5

Bravo HHS. As we defend parental rights and religious, can we also acknowledge the gender confusion that too many young people are going through. And also acknowledge the role endocrine disruption from an overly toxic environment is playing in that confusion.

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