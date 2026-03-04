On Monday, March 9, 2026, MAHA™ Institute will hold the MEVI Round Table: Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury, in Washington, D.C.

MAHA™ Institute has said, “America’s burgeoning health crisis is driven by a Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury (MEVI). MEVI has been woefully underdiscussed and ignored by most policymakers until recently. The parabolic growth of the childhood vaccine schedule and the introduction of mRNA/LNP injections in 2020 have ravaged the population with a growing number of acute and chronic diseases. While the harms of over-vaccination are finally being acknowledged by some public officials, the extent and scope of MEVI remain a national threat for which little public information has previously been available, due to heavy censorship, a lack of objective scientific inquiry, and decades of emotionally manipulative and misleading propaganda.

“To address these concerns, this groundbreaking MAHA™ Institute round table will bring together leading experts, researchers, practitioners, and advocates to fearlessly push through taboos and raise public consciousness about the systemic medical harms of mass vaccination.”

Please visit https://www.mahainstitute.us/mevi if you wish to attend this in-person Round Table.

The following MAHA™ Institute endorsed candidates achieved victory in primary elections held on March 3, 2026.

—Nathan Sheets, Texas Agriculture Commissioner

—Lacey Hull, Texas State House

—Helen Kerwin, Texas State House

—Stan Gerdes, Texas State House

—Mayes Middleton, Texas Attorney General (advances to run-off)

—Dr. Ralph Carter, North Carolina State House

—Jonathan Almond, North Carolina State House

Jeffrey Tucker, founder of the Brownstone Institute, and Leslie Manookian, president of the Health Freedom Defense Fund, co-authored a piece for Brownstone analyzing a recent John Zogby Strategies poll on medical freedom.

1,000 respondents were polled, all of whom were registered voters, 93.6% identified themselves as definitely or very likely to vote in this year’s midterms. The margin of error in the poll was +/- 3.2%.

The poll found supermajorities of Americans who support the main arguments in favor of medical freedom for both adults and children.

Particularly strong areas of agreement with the principles of medical freedom are reproduced below:

According to Tucker and Manookian, “The lessons of this poll are palpable. If people are asked straightforward questions that impact their own health and medical wishes, and those of their families, they clearly come down on the side of freedom, transparency, honesty, and choice. This should not be surprising because these are core American values on which people are more united than divided.”

The authors continue, “All we needed was a clear poll with plain questions and no surreptitious agendas to reveal this. That said, such polls are as rare as the supermajorities they document. That’s what makes this poll different from the others. It gets to the heart of what people truly think about the critical issues of our time as they concern medical ethics and human freedom.”

Notably, the questions used did not tie these issues to any political movement or specific political individuals. Strong favorability for medical freedom was virtually identical between men and women, and across the urban, rural, and suburban divides.

Support for medical freedom was also remarkably strong across racial lines.

Vaccine injury attorney Aaron Siri appeared on the Joe Rogan Experience to discuss the scale and scope of vaccine injuries.

According to Siri, “The only product in America where you cannot sue to say ‘had you made that product safer my child wouldn’t be dead’... are childhood vaccines... that’s because of a law called the National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act of 1986.”

Siri also told Rogan, “Studies that have looked at those that have had measles versus those that don’t find that those that have had measles have a statistically significant greater reduction in deaths from cardiovascular disease and various cancers.”

Siri continued, “There’s a 22-year prospective study in Japan... that tracked 100,000 people... and it found that those that had measles and mumps had a 20% statistically significant decline in deaths from cardiovascular disease…. Why would women that have had measles have 50% less ovarian cancer? ... It could be that having those febrile childhood infections conferred a survival advantage overall.”

Turning to the MMR vaccine, Siri said, “MMR vaccine and chickenpox vaccine can prevent transmission... if measles were to come through society right now in the current time, it would be problematic because babies who aren’t supposed to get it would be more likely to get it... and older folks, because the vaccine is nowhere as efficacious as having had the infection.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Oz demanded detailed information regarding likely cases of healthcare fraud in New York.