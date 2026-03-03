MAHA™ Institute became a signatory to the COVID Justice Resolution. Supporters of the document seek its adoption as a Senate Resolution, which condemns the abolition of liberty and the disregard of empirical science that occurred among public health and political authorities during the COVID era.

MAHA™ Institute has endorsed the following candidates in today’s North Carolina primary

Dr. Ralph Carter for North Carolina State Representative, District 48

Jonathan Almond for North Carolina State Representative, District 73

Cole Johnson for North Carolina State Senate, District 1

MAHA™ Institute has endorsed the following candidates in today’s Texas primary.

Lacey Hull for Texas State Representative, District 138

Helen Kerwin for Texas State Representative, District 58

Nate Sheets for Texas Agricultural Commissioner

Jackie Schlegel for Texas State Representative, District 94

Stan Gerdes for Texas State Representative, District 17

Mayes Middleton for Texas Attorney General

Full Measure News conducted an interview with NIH Director and acting CDC Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya.

Speaking in his capacity as acting CDC Director, Dr. Bhattacharya made the following comments about measles,

“Trust is the foundation of public health, earned through openness, honesty, and guided by the best available evidence. As we work with partners across the country to contain measles, I can assure you we’re listening, and we’re here to offer a wide range of tools to state and local public health partners. The CDC continues to surge resources to support your prevention and response efforts. We’re working closely with health officials throughout the country, with regular coordination meetings, and we stand ready to provide CDC technical staff, laboratory support, vaccines, and therapeutics upon request. State partners are also engaging faith-based leaders to support education and vaccination outreach within their communities. There is no cure for measles, which is why prevention is so critical. The MMR vaccine remains the most reliable and effective way to prevent it. Two doses are 97 percent effective at providing lifelong protection against measles and its complications. Vaccination protects not only individuals, but entire communities. As someone who has worked on public health issues all my life, I understand that your decisions about your health and your child’s health are deeply personal. Doctors, nurses, and local health professionals are there to answer questions, and to help families make informed choices with confidence. We will continue working closely with health departments and communities to build trust. Our goal is simple: healthy children, thriving families, and strong communities today and into the future. Measles is preventable, and vaccination remains the most effective way to protect yourself and those around you. That commitment reflects our core priorities: protecting the American people, acting with integrity and transparency, and serving with humility and accountability. Thank you for watching, and thank you for your continued dedication to public health.”

Secretary Kennedy appeared at the Meat Institute’s Annual Meat Conference. According to the HHS, the HHS Secretary discussed “the role of protein and whole foods in addressing America’s chronic disease crisis. He emphasized that the updated Dietary Guidelines for Americans prioritize high-quality, nutrient-dense protein and reflect the best available science.”