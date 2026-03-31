Representative Thomas Massie (R-KY) made the following comments regarding Sections 10201, 10205, 10206, and 10207 of the Farm Bill. According to Massie, “If farmers contract a form of cancer or non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma from this chemical, if this makes it into the Farm Bill, you won’t be able to sue for that. This liability shield would be a complete betrayal of the MAHA movement.”

The aforementioned sections have been interpreted to constitute the establishment of a liability shield that would prevent those injured by toxic products from seeking justice against the manufacturers of said products in a civil court.

Last week, in his capacity as the head of the White House Anti-Fraud Taskforce, Vice President Vance said, "A lot of the anti-fraud protections that existed in our government for a very long time were actually turned off by the Biden administration... we're going to turn back on those anti-fraud protections so that all of these Cabinet officials are looking at what's going on and focusing on it."

Commenting on this, Secretary Kennedy said, “Thank you, Vice President Vance, for convening this task force to eliminate fraud. At HHS, we are taking decisive action to root out waste, enforce accountability, and protect taxpayer dollars. We will not tolerate fraud in our programs—and we will pursue it aggressively wherever we find it.”

CMS released a memorandum encouraging hospitals to serve patients food that conforms to the standards of the Federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans.

Speaking with CMS Administrator Dr. Oz, Secretary Kennedy said, “We have the best medical technology in the world, we have the best doctors, we have the finest hospitals in the world, but for some reason, for many years, they haven’t recognized the most important tool of medicine today is good food.”

The HHS Secretary added, “When you give people good food, they recover faster…We’re giving [sick people] food that is…impeding their capacity to heal, and that should not be true in hospitals. We should be giving them real food and good food.”

Commenting on the same subject, Dr. Oz said, “Hospitals are meant to heal—but too often, the food they serve holds patients back. It’s time for hospitals to prioritize real, nutrient-dense food, cut ultra-processed options, and align meals with evidence-based medical needs. The proper diet is one of the simplest, most cost-effective ways to improve outcomes, speed recovery, and build a healthier future. Nutrition isn’t optional; it’s essential care.”

ACF released a document titled, “ACF Rescinds Obsolete Amnesty Grant Program, Launches Deregulatory Push.” As part of these changes, the agency confirmed the rescission of the State Legalization Impact Assistance Grants (SLIAG) program.

SLIAG was a 1980s-era initiative tied to the original immigration amnesty law that has made no payments since 1995. In a broader deregulatory move, ACF also issued two proposed rules to eliminate duplicative and outdated regulations. These actions mark the first phase of a “Zero-Based Regulation” review aimed at reducing regulatory burdens and modernizing agency rules.

The HHS released the following statement from the agency’s Director of Global Affairs, Bethany Kozma. According to Kozma, “We’re for the family. We’re for motherhood. We’re for protecting children, we’re for men and women, the biological differences between men and women.”