Commenting on White House programs to aid American farms, USDA Secretary Rollins stated the following about President Trump, “His love for this community is so real... This president pushing day after day after day for our farmers and ranchers."

The FDA released a list of accomplishments achieved during the previous week. These include:

—Two new first-of-their-kind drugs for children with rare diseases approved



—Opened new food testing laboratory in Atlanta



—Held public meeting on dietary supplement ingredients

Following his speech at CPAC in Dallas, Secretary Kennedy emphasized the importance of real protein, a key element of the new Federal Dietary Guidelines for Americans. As part of this effort, he visited the Original Roy Hutchins in Trophy Club, Texas.

The nonprofit group Stand for Health Freedom released an explainer offering insight into its ongoing legal action against the CDC. According to the group: “We’re suing the CDC to dismantle ALL vaccine mandates—once and for all. With RFK Jr.’s vaccine reforms just overturned by a judge, this lawsuit is now more important than ever.”

Stand For Health Freedom co-founder Leah Wilson added: