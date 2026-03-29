Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) said the following about his End the Vaccine Carveout Act: “If a vaccine injures your child, you can’t sue the company that made it. They have a special legal shield no one voted for. My End the Vaccine Carveout Act changes that.”

Senator Paul’s bill seeks to amend the Public Health Service Act to end the liability shield that protects vaccine companies from most lawsuits related to injuries or deaths. The act would allow individuals to bring civil lawsuits in state or federal court against manufacturers or administrators without first being forced into the federal National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP)—often called “Vaccine Court.” The liability shield that would be removed by the Senator’s bill is derived from the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act. This act offers broad legal immunity to makers of vaccines that are recommended through the CDC’s immunization schedule.

Additionally, Senator Paul’s legislation would remove the broad immunity offered specifically to the makers of most COVID-19 vaccines by ending the loophole for products made in response to a public health “emergency,” as established by the PREP Act.

Speaking in his capacity as the chairman of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud, Vice President Vance remarked, “We do not prosecute fraud in this country if it’s under $1.5 million per year! One of the things we are trying to do with this task force is commit the DOJ to investigating all fraud.” He added, “I do not believe that what happened in the Somali immigrant community in Minnesota happens without some cooperation from politicians, without people looking the other way, or maybe even being in the fraud themselves.”

In a clip that recently went viral, Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo discussed the importance of informed consent. According to Dr. Ladapo: “If you don’t know what’s going into your body, you’re not free. And you deserve to be free. We come to earth with our souls and our bodies. If we cannot control… what we put into our minds or what we put into our bodies, are you actually a free being? If you can’t control those two things, guess what? You’re not a free being. Informed consent [and choice are] important. The position that we’ve taken here is absolutely the correct moral position.”

Dr. Ladapo and Governor DeSantis encouraged the Florida House of Representatives to pass HB 917, also known as the “Health Care Medical Freedom Act.” This bill would allow parents to opt their children out of all vaccine mandates on the grounds of conscientious objections - a far more comprehensive protection than religious exemptions. The bill also prohibits discrimination against individuals based on their vaccination status.

Speaking at CPAC, Secretary Kennedy discussed a variety of issues including improved nutritional standards, chronic disease, healthcare cost reduction, and child/infant care.