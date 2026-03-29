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The Daily Brief

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Emily C Larimer's avatar
Emily C Larimer
2hEdited

Thank you, Senator Rand Paul, for your efforts to create and restore freedom within our U.S. healthcare system. Informed consent is essential, and the decision maker requires accurate education (based on data) before the consent can be informed.

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david waterman's avatar
david waterman
10h

https://substack.com/@davidwaterman3/note/p-190731638?r=15vmqh zero rights and more

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