A recent survey commissioned by Politico explored public opinion on several key health-related issues and movements. Key findings are summarized below:

“Do you support or oppose the following? Removing artificial dyes from foods.” — 67% of respondents either supported or strongly supported.

“Do you support or oppose the following? Reducing how many vaccines Americans receive.” — A plurality of 41% either supported or strongly supported.

“Do you support or oppose the following? Limiting pesticide use.” — 68% of respondents either supported or strongly supported.

“How would you describe your view of the MAHA movement?” — A plurality of 48% of respondents either supported or strongly supported.

Commenting on the poll, Brownstone institute President Jeffrey Tucker stated, “This Politico poll is revealing. Americans are suffering economically. Second concern is for international stability. On curbing vaccines and the MAHA agenda, solid support.”

The White House officially launched the OnlyFarms website. The new website highlights the administration’s agriculture policies, including a searchable map showing average savings for farmers by state.

Speaking at a South Lawn event attended by hundreds of farmers and ranchers, President Trump said, “To further help farmers recovering from the Biden catastrophe, we used money taken from tariffs... we gave you $12 billion in farm relief... I’m also asking Congress to quickly pass the new Farm Bill. And today, I’m promising to request additional farm relief for our great patriots in the next funding bill.”

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) published an Advance Notice of Proposed Rulemaking (ANPR), seeking public input on whether and how to update its outdated establishment size definitions for meat, poultry, and egg products processing plants. According to an official USDA statement, “Small processors keep rural America running. For nearly 30 years, USDA has used outdated definitions that don’t always reflect how these businesses actually operate. We’re fixing that.”

The FDA encouraged Americans to view its online tracker, which provides updates on the progress of food companies toward eliminating six certified color additives frequently used in the food supply, including FD&C Green No. 3, FD&C Red No. 40, FD&C Yellow No. 5, FD&C Yellow No. 6, FD&C Blue No. 1, and FD&C Blue No. 2. These dyes must be removed from the food supply by the end of 2027.

The FDA further announced, “The FDA is also taking action to swiftly remove the color additive regulations that allow for the use of Orange B and Citrus Red No. 2. Earlier this year, FDA revoked the authorization for FD&C Red No. 3.”

Speaking in his capacity as the chairman of the White House Anti-Fraud Taskforce, Vice President Vance said, “A lot of the anti-fraud protections that existed in our government for a very long time were actually turned off by the Biden administration... we’re going to turn back on those anti-fraud protections so that all of these Cabinet officials are looking at what’s going on and focusing on it.”