The NIH released its Strategic Plan for Disability Health Research. According to an official statement, “This new plan provides a comprehensive roadmap to advance innovative, responsible research that promotes the health and well-being of Americans with disabilities. NIH recognizes that disabled Americans have health needs and goals both related and unrelated to their disabilities. The plan outlines a person-centered approach that places individuals, not impairments, at the center of scientific inquiry. NIH will leverage the strengths of its Institutes, Centers, and Offices (ICOs) to provide coordinated support for research that examines and addresses the effects of medical conditions, nonmedical factors, and their interaction on the health and well-being of Americans with disabilities.”

Secretary Kennedy and CMS Administrator Dr. Oz announced the launch of the Healthcare Advisory Committee. The Committee will pool the policy proposals from national thought leaders in order to develop action plans to cut the costs of healthcare while reducing burdensome regulations.

CMS Deputy Administrator Chris Klomp delivered remarks about the Trump administration’s most-favored-nations pricing deals with multiple pharmaceutical giants. According to Klomp, “1 in 4 Americans don’t pick up their prescriptions because they can’t afford it. That’s a moral failure—and that ENDS with Most Favored Nation policy, led by President Trump. It means that we will not pay more for a drug than any other wealthy country, starting now.”

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya made the following statement about heart disease: “Death rates among women stemming from heart disease are higher than those of men. A huge part of MAHA involves helping American women live healthier lives. Meeting that challenge in the days ahead will require a renewed focus on establishing a true gold standard for women’s health research. NIH is up to that challenge.”

USDA Secretary Rollins released a video promoting the new Product of USA food label that will be affixed to foodstuffs grown, slaughtered, produced, prepared and packaged entirely in the United States.

Real Clear Health published an article detailing FDA reforms to cut the costs of biosimilars. According to the article:

“Congress first authorized biosimilars in 2010 through the Biologics Price Competition and Innovation Act. Lawmakers expected the new pathway to spark competition and push prices downward, much as generics did decades earlier. Instead, regulatory complexity, patent litigation, and costly development slowed progress. The FDA’s recent recommendations aim to change that. Because of advances in regulatory science, biosimilar developers will no longer need to repeat certain pharmacokinetic and clinical studies when existing scientific evidence already demonstrates biosimilarity or interchangeability. The agency will also allow companies to rely on testing with comparable medicines approved abroad without requiring unnecessary U.S. comparison studies, where scientifically appropriate.”

Kansas Governor Kelly and HHS Assistant Secretary for ACF, Alex J. Adams announced that Kansas had joined the ‘A Home for Every Child’ initiative. The initiative has cut down access barriers to fostering and aims to provide more homes for children in need of foster care.

During yesterday’s Cabinet meeting, President Trump made a statement about ongoing efforts to cut cost/regulatory burdens faced by the nation’s farmers and ranchers.

During a recent episode of The Bossticks podcast, Secretary Kennedy revealed that the Biden administration ordered its HHS to ignore warnings about fraud and allow such activity to proceed without investigation.