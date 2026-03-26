Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) released around 2,000 pages of HHS documents which, according to the senator, show “the Biden administration’s failure to immediately warn the public about a serious safety concern linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 booster that they discovered as early as Nov. 2022.”

Senator Johnson provided a lengthy summary of his findings in a letter addressed to Secretary Kennedy.

Iowa legislation that would offer a liability shield to the makers of toxic chemical herbicides and pesticides effectively died in the Iowa House after failing to advance before a funnel deadline.

Attorney General Bondi commented on a settlement and consent decree in a free speech lawsuit (Murthy v. Missouri) in which the Biden administration was accused of colluding with and coercing social media companies to censor constitutionally protected speech. The consent decree forbids federal government collusion with and coercion of social media companies to censor the plaintiffs in the case.

According to the attorney general, “The Biden administration coerced social media companies to stifle free speech that they disapproved of. This Justice Department settlement is a key step in undoing those abuses of the First Amendment, especially against conservative media. We will never waver on protecting Americans’ right to speak freely—outstanding work from Senator Eric Schmitt (the former Missouri Attorney General and lead plaintiff in the case).”

The USDA offered further eligibility guidelines for the new “Product of the USA” label that will be displayed on various food items. In order to use the label, a single-ingredient animal product must contain meat from an animal born, raised, slaughtered, and processed in the United States. For multi-ingredient products, every component, preparation, and processing step must originate in or take place in the USA.

Commenting on the new label, Secretary Kennedy said, “Thank you, USDA Secretary Rollins , for partnering with me on our mission to Make America Healthy Again.”

Secretary Kennedy said the following about the Texas ban on junk food acquisition on the SNAP program (effective April 1st 2026): “Removing highly processed food from SNAP is an important step in solving America's chronic disease crisis. Families in Texas will now have more access to affordable, real food.”

The NIH published an article titled, “Chronic inflammation leaves long-lasting impression on gut stem cells, increasing colorectal cancer risk.” According to the article, “Researchers have uncovered a molecular mechanism that could explain how chronic gut inflammation may increase the risk of colorectal cancer. By simulating chronic colitis in mice and tracking the colon’s response during inflammation and recovery, scientists demonstrated that these changes increased the activity of a specific group of proteins, AP-1 transcription factors, and promoted tumor growth.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Oz thanked Vice President Vance and Florida Governor DeSantis for cooperating to cut down on healthcare fraud.