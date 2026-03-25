A settlement was reached and consent decree issued in the matter of Missouri v. Biden (now often referred to as Murthy v. Missouri). The lawsuit was originally filed by the Attorneys General of Missouri and Louisiana against the Biden administration and several specific federal health agencies that conspired with social media companies to censor information and opinions about Covid and government oppression of the period.

The new decree specifically bars the U.S. Surgeon General, CDC, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) from pressuring platforms for the purposes of censoring, suppressing or curating content.

Federal officials from these agencies are now specifically prohibited from threatening social media companies with legal, regulatory, or economic sanctions to induce the removal, suppression, or algorithmic reduction of protected speech.

The decree reinforces that the government cannot use labels like "misinformation," "disinformation," or "malinformation" as a justification to bypass First Amendment protections.

Responding to this development, plaintiff and NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya said the following in a personal capacity, “Huzzah! The consent decree in Missouri v. Biden is a historic victory for free speech in the US. Though I had to switch to the government side in the case after I became NIH director, I’ve never been more pleased by ‘losing’ in my life. A huge win for all Americans.”

Commenting on this, former Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt offered the following statement:

“We just won Missouri v. Biden.



As Missouri’s Attorney General, I sued the Biden regime for brazenly colluding with Big Tech to silence Missouri families — censoring the truth about COVID, the Hunter Biden laptop, the open border, and the 2020 election. They tried to turn Facebook, X, YouTube, and the rest into their private speech police, labeling dissent “misinformation” while they pushed their narrative on the American people.



Today, after years of unrelenting litigation, we deep state into a historic 10-year, court-enforceable Consent Decree. It directly binds the Surgeon General, the CDC, and CISA: no more threats of legal, regulatory, or economic punishment. No more coercion. No more unilateral direction or veto of platform decisions to remove, suppress, deplatform, or algorithmically bury protected speech.



Missouri struck first—and Missouri won big.



This is the first real, operational restraint on the federal censorship machine. It locks in the First Amendment principle we fought for: modern technology doesn’t erase your rights, and government labels don’t strip speech of protection. The deep state just got checked.



For every working Missouri family tired of being silenced by their own government: this victory is yours. The heartland fought back, and the heartland delivered.”

While the enforceability of the consent decree is limited to plaintiffs in the case, the public policy spirit of the decree makes an unambiguous case against government censorship.

To celebrate Agriculture Day, the White House launched the “Product of USA” label. According to the White House, all meat, poultry, and egg products derived from animals born, raised, harvested, and processed in the USA will be sold with the new label.

USDA Secretary Rollins was joined by Secretary Kennedy, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Senator John Hoeven (R-ND), and Farm Bureau President Zippy Duvall to launch the new label.

According to an HHS statement, “Consumers will now be able to Eat Real American Food with confidence that the meat, poultry, and egg products they buy are 100% a product of the United States.”

The HHS also released several info-graphics celebrating National Nutrition Month.

An article published by JAMA explored new FDA guidance on Bayesian statistics. According to the article, “The importance of the guidance cannot be overstated. It underscores FDA’s commitment to modernizing clinical research and promoting the use of bayesian methods in clinical trials.”