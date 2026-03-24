Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) encouraged Americans to support his Nutritious SNAP Act. According to Senator Paul, “Nearly 25% of SNAP benefits go toward soda, chips, and snack cakes. My Nutritious SNAP Act stops taxpayer dollars from subsidizing junk food that can lead to chronic disease and empowers states to set their own nutrition standards. Common sense shouldn’t be this controversial.”

The bill would prohibit the acquisition of junk foods and beverages via the SNAP program (commonly referred to as food stamps). Many states have already successfully sought federal waivers allowing governors to ban junk food acquisition via SNAP.

According to a new statement from the FDA, “Despite what many people think, most dietary sodium (over 70%) comes from eating packaged and prepared foods—not from table salt added to food when cooking or eating. The food supply contains too much sodium, and Americans who want to consume less sodium can have a difficult time doing so. That is why the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is working with the food industry to make reasonable reductions in sodium across a wide variety of foods. Even though sodium may already be in many packaged foods when you purchase them, you can lower your daily sodium intake by using the Nutrition Facts label.”

The FDA encouraged consumers to check the sodium label on foods in order to be better informed.

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya thanked Matt Ridley for delivering the first in a series of NIH Scientific Freedom Lectures. According to Dr. Bhattacharya, “Open, respectful dialogue is at the heart of science. I appreciated the engaging discussion with our staff on the origins of COVID-19.”

National Cancer Institute (NCI) Director Dr. Anthony shared the following update: “Colorectal cancer is increasing in adults under 50—and we must understand why. New findings from NCI-supported researchers identify four warning signs that could enable earlier detection in younger adults, when intervention matters most.”

CMS Administrator Dr. Oz encouraged the DOJ to continue pursuing individuals accused of defrauding public health programs, including Medicare and Medicaid. The CMS Administrator shared a recent DOJ statement which read: