Children’s Health Defense, a medical freedom non-profit group, shared a portion of Dr. Lawrence Palevsky’s remarks at MAHA Institute’s MEVI Round Table: Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury.

According to Dr. Palevsky: “Vaccines are made to cause inflammation. Every child vaccinated is injured because inflammation has to happen. By definition, we cause inflammation when we give vaccines.” He added, “We are administering a medical procedure that causes inflammation without data to understand how long it lasts and where it goes in the body.”

The Informed Consent Action Network (ICAN) petitioned the HHS to update the federal Vaccine Injury Table to include 300 injuries associated with childhood vaccines.

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins said the administration is working to re-shore fertilizer production to protect farmers from price increases due to shipping bottlenecks caused by the conflict surrounding the Strait of Hormuz. According to Secretary Rollins: “We’re actually in a much better situation on the pricing of fertilizer than most of the world, but there’s still so much to do. We have to re-shore our fertilizer back to America, and we’re working on that.”

The National Cancer Institute (NCI) announced a $200 million public-private partnership to fund clinical trials of therapeutic cancer vaccines. These vaccines are aimed at preventing recurrence in patients who have already been treated for cancer but remain at high risk. According to the HHS: “Beating cancer once shouldn’t mean living in fear of its return. The NCI is spearheading a $200M public-private partnership to drive innovative cancer treatments that prevent recurrence.”