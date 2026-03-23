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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
2h

Sympathy for those who are at high risk of cancer's return, esp when treated with chemo and radiation because they can be given no knowledge of WHY the cancer happened. Yet, when treated with holistic approaches and root cause medicine, they would better understand how to live cancer free.

Funding both medical paradigms will be an expensive process; HHS has a hard road ahead.

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