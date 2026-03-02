The NIH Director and Acting CDC Director, Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, made a statement about efforts to research and develop alternatives to chemical based pesticides and herbicides.

According to Dr. Bhattacharya,

“The goal of NIH is to spur research and innovation to address our country’s most pressing challenges.



One of the greatest challenges we face is our agricultural system that relies heavily on toxic chemicals that impact human health. Farmers apply more than one billion pounds of pesticides and herbicides each year in the United States, yet we still lack a clear scientific framework to mitigate the risk and chart a path toward reducing that dependence.



We must spur research into understanding the impact of cumulative toxic exposures, and spur innovations to reduce reliance on pesticides and herbicides while maintaining agricultural productivity.



At HHS, NIH is launching a $100M grand prize challenge to better understand the health effects of cumulative chemical exposures, and ARPA-H is investing $100M in innovative technologies to reduce reliance on chemical crop protection tools. EPA is adding $30M to spur cost-effective alternatives to pre-havest desiccation use of pesticides. Together with $840M from USDA to advance regenerative agriculture and farm, this commitment of more than one billion dollars strengthens food security, supports farmers, and begins the long overdue transition away from chemically intensive farming to protect human health.



To you entrepreneurs: HHS is ready to partner with you to drive innovation and remove regulatory roadblocks so you can bring breakthrough solutions to market.



To private philanthropists: NIH has made this a central priority -- now, we need you to help scale it with follow-on funding.”