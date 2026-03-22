Writing for the Brownstone Institute, Dr. Charlotte Kuperwasser questioned why there has been a lack of published data regarding “DNA contaminants and byproducts in the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines.”

According to Dr. Kuperwasser, “Multiple laboratories, including both independent researchers and government-affiliated labs in Germany (PEI) and Australia (TGA), have directly analyzed vaccine vials. Their findings are consistent. DNA fragments are present in all tested vaccine lots and the fragments vary in size, with some extending into the kilobase range. Sequencing reveals DNA derived from across the original DNA template, including Spike-encoding sequences, and regulatory elements such as the SV40 promoter (in the Pfizer construct).”

She added, “More importantly, several analyses have reported that DNA corresponding to the spike sequence appears at substantially higher levels than plasmid backbone. This matters, because most routine testing focuses on backbone markers, potentially underrepresenting other DNA species that may be more abundant. And this means that the DNA being measured may not fully reflect the total amount of DNA that is present.”

Dr. Kuperwasser concluded, “When DNA fragments are delivered into human cells as part of a medical product, what happens to them? The path forward is to measure all relevant DNA species, including spike-associated sequences. Evaluate their persistence and biological behavior. Define appropriate safety thresholds for this specific platform. And most importantly, make those data publicly available. Not as reassurance, but as evidence.”

Assistant Secretary for ACF, Alex Adams, stated, “For the first time, ACF is making publicly available our Child Care and Development Fund (CCDF) onsite monitoring and oversight visit reports.”

Adams continued, “This is an important step forward in our commitment to transparency and accountability. The CCDF program is the primary federal investment helping working families afford child care while also improving quality and safety for children nationwide. By sharing these monitoring reports, we are giving parents, providers, and policymakers clearer insight into how states and territories are implementing CCDF — where they are succeeding, and where continued improvement is needed. Transparency builds trust, and trust strengthens programs that millions of families rely on every day.”

HHS released the following statement in recognition of World Down Syndrome Day, “Yesterday, HHS recognized World Down Syndrome Day by celebrating the lives and resilience of people with Down syndrome. Secretary Kennedy and FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary spent meaningful time with local families, underscoring the power of community and our commitment to supporting people with disabilities at every stage of life.”

As part of ongoing multi-state fraud investigations, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz observed, “We’ve shown hospice and durable medical equipment fraud, but Queens, NY, has nurtured an entirely different scandal with social adult daycare centers that trick seniors into getting care that they don’t need. Beware.”