Children’s Health Defense CEO Mary Holland published a letter she sent to the Religious Liberty Commission, which encourages the federal advisory board to address the issue of certain states limiting, restricting, or eliminating religious exemptions to vaccine mandates.

CMS Administrator Dr. Oz announced a drive to modernize paperwork through rapid digitalization.

According to Dr. Oz, “The 1980s called, and they want their fax machines back. CMS is slashing wasteful spending and antiquated paperwork by swapping out faxing and mailing for streamlined electronic transactions. Today’s new rule will modernize American healthcare by standardizing electronic claims attachments and enabling secure electronic signatures. Because every minute providers save on paperwork is another minute they can spend caring for patients.”

In an interview with NewsNation, FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary discussed the agency’s drive to replace animal testing with computer modeling. According to Dr. Makary, “For some drugs, new technology can predict toxicity better than animals—it’s also more humane.” He added, “If a drug is already widely used in humans abroad, the FDA shouldn’t require routine testing in animals.”

HHS Chief Data Officer Kristen Honey authored an article published in RealClear Health headlined “Disease Unseen and Women Unheard…Until Now.” According to Honey, “Using AI-accelerated science, modern data infrastructure, and patient-centered innovation, HHS is aligning federal efforts on Lyme disease, long COVID, IACCIs, and related conditions through a unified platform offering clinician locators, living evidence guidelines, real-world data tools, and clear federal guidance. The goal is simple: replace fragmentation with transparency, accountability, and speed.”

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS) published a piece summarizing accomplishments from 2025 - the Institute’s 75th anniversary. The report highlights ten major research advances, including breakthroughs in slowing disability in non-relapsing multiple sclerosis, new surgical evidence for treating normal-pressure hydrocephalus, and a comprehensive genomic map of the developing human brain. Beyond scientific discovery, the message emphasizes the importance of strategic funding for early-stage investigators and the vital role of partnerships with nonprofit organizations and patient advocates.