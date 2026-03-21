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Joseph A Gorski's avatar
Joseph A Gorski
3h

Reposted

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Michael Kane's avatar
Michael Kane
4h

You can download Mary Holland's letter to the Religious Liberty Commission in pdf format here: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Open-Letter-to-the-Religious-Liberty-Commission-.pdf

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