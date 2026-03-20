Today at 2:30 pm ET, NIH will host the first event in its new Scientific Freedom Lecture Series. The topic of the first lecture is “Viral: The Search for the Origin of COVID-19,” featuring a conversation with Matt Ridley, D.Phil.

NIH Director Dr. Jay Bhattacharya made the following statement about the benefits of drug repurposing: “NIH is proudly prioritizing drug repurposing as a way to accelerate research while using resources efficiently.”

ICAN founder and CEO Del Bigtree made the following statement about MAHA Institute’s MEVI Round Table: Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury:

“In 1986, when there were 11 vaccines on the schedule, the chronic disease rate in America was 12.8%. After the 1986 Act removed manufacturer liability and the schedule expanded to 72 vaccines, that number climbed to over 54%.



There are now 33 million children in the United States living with some form of chronic condition, a fourfold increase since the 1980s that tracks directly with the vaccination schedule. 23% of patients seen by one physician in that room (in response to an open-ended question about what triggered their child's deterioration) named the MMR vaccine. Scientists and doctors said plainly that vaccine injury is real, that the gaslighting is on its way out, and that the culture of denial is coming undone, not because of pediatricians, but because of parents.



91% of Americans support informed consent. 88% support the right to refuse medical treatment. 87% believe medical choice is a human right.



Ten years ago you could not question vaccines without being removed from your mommy group or losing friends.”

The NIH announced an investment of $150 million to expand human-based research to reduce reliance on animal models.

CMS Administrator Dr. Oz congratulated Hawaii Governor Green for being one of the first governors to sign up for National Walking Day on April 1, 2026.

HHS issued a statement correcting a falsehood published in England’s Guardian newspaper. According to the HHS, “The Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee includes three autistic self-advocates and a dozen members who are parents of children with autism, including many with high support needs. This lived experience brings urgency and purpose to the Committee’s statutory mandate under the Autism CARES Act of 2024.”

The FDA approved a new higher dose (7.2 mg) of Wegovy (semaglutide) injection, branded as Wegovy HD, for chronic weight management in adults with obesity or overweight with at least one weight-related condition, marking the fourth approval under the Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher (CNPV) pilot program. This expedited review, completed just 54 days after filing for Novo Nordisk’s application, provides an additional option for greater weight loss potential with a consistent safety profile compared to lower doses.