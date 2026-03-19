FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary announced new measures to end animal testing. According to the FDA Commissioner, “The FDA is putting out new guidance to get away from animal testing and encourage companies to use newer technologies, organ-on-a-chip technology, and computational modeling that can often be better, cheaper, safer, and more humane in predicting toxicity. So we want to encourage these new technologies, we’re committed to reducing unnecessary animal testing. “

The NIH announced the launch of the Scientific Freedom Lecture Series. NIH Director Dr. Bhattacharya described the series as an “exciting new forum aimed at advancing transparency, rigor, and open scientific inquiry.” He added, “Scientific progress depends on discovery, but also the freedom to question, debate, and examine evidence wherever it leads.”

The first lecture takes place on March 20th. The public can attend in person or join online.

The NIH Director also encouraged members of the public to view his statements made before the House Appropriations Subcommittee. During the hearing, Dr. Bhattacharya confirmed that the NIH has established a new office within the Director’s office to promote the reproducibility of research, ensuring that independent teams can validate scientific findings. He further emphasized shifting the NIH’s focus from merely “producing papers that sit on a shelf” to research that translates into tangible treatments and improved health outcomes for Americans.

Dr. Bhattacharya also stated that the NIH is cutting back on animal testing and confirmed the NIH’s decision to end funding for research using human fetal tissue from elective abortions.

CMS Administrator Dr. Oz called on all 50 governors to support National Walking Day on April 1st, 2026. According to Dr. Oz, “The science is clear: Regular physical activity can help manage chronic conditions, improve mental health, and promote mobility and independence. If every American walked just 20 minutes each day, we could save lives — and potentially $100 billion in health care costs.”