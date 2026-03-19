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david waterman
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https://substack.com/@davidwaterman3/note/p-190731638?r=15vmqh show that. The origin is always the same. It's the cure. How do get the infection out of our government. Repeat of 250 years ago. General George waterman approves 1757 that's my family

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