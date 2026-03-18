HHS confirmed it will appeal an injunction from U.S. District Judge Brian Murphy which (pending appeal) reversed the CDC’s January decision to reduce the scope of the childhood vaccine schedule. The judge’s ruling also removed the members of the independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

According to HHS spokesman and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Media Relations, Andrew Nixon: “We look forward to this judge’s decision being overturned, just like his other attempts to keep the Trump administration from governing.”

Commenting on the injunction, Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said, “How many times can Judge Murphy get reversed in one year? The same day he is stayed for repeatedly refusing to follow the law, he issues another activist decision. We will keep appealing these lawless decisions, and we will keep winning. The question is, how much embarrassment can this judge take?”

According to FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary, “FDA is setting new records in how rapidly we are approving cancer drugs—some are so powerful, they have the potential to bring patients out of hospice.”

Dr. Makary further suggested that additional regulation cuts to biotech are needed in order to maintain American supremacy in the competitive global market.

South Carolina candidate for U.S. Senate Paul Dans said that he is committed to rebuilding American farming “without dependence” on pesticides or illegal alien labor. Dans is challenging incumbent Lindsey Graham in the Republican primary.

According to Senator Rand Paul (R-KY), “Vaccine makers remain shielded from liability. Anyone harmed by their product deserves their day in court. That’s why I introduced the End the Vaccine Carveout Act to repeal broad liability shields for vaccine manufacturers.” Senator Paul’s bill would end the liability shields that almost all vaccine manufacturers have enjoyed since 1986.