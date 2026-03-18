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The Daily Brief

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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
3d

Thanks, its good to know there are candidates like Paul Dans who understand and are committed to helping agriculture transition away from pesticides and illegal labor.

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david waterman's avatar
david waterman
4d

https://substack.com/@davidwaterman3/note/p-190731638?r=15vmqh

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