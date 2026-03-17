The Daily Brief

The Daily Brief

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Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
4d

This sentence is confusing, "Appointments that may violate FACA include those that exclude individuals who are free from inappropriate influence."

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david waterman's avatar
david waterman
5d

https://substack.com/@davidwaterman3/note/p-190731638?r=15vmqh

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