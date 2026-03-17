On March 16th, 2026, US District Judge Brian Murphy issued a preliminary injunction that will have a chilling effect on scientific inquiry throughout the nation. Murphy sided with plaintiffs, including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), in a lawsuit intended to stifle reforms to federal public health agencies instigated by HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and others.

According to the injunction, a January 2026 decision by the CDC to reduce the number of routinely recommended childhood vaccinations from 17 to 11 is invalid due to what the judge found to be a violation of the Administrative Procedure Act (APA).

A violation of the APA is indicative of decisions by a federal department or agency that are arbitrary, capricious, or an abuse of discretion. Applying such a standard to the CDC’s decision has been described as a radical departure from normal interpretations of this statute.

The CDC’s decision to revise the childhood vaccine schedule was based on a recommendation from the independent Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP). Since its founding in 1964, the CDC has almost always implemented the full recommendations of ACIP.

As it has always been, ACIP is composed of doctors, researchers, and scientists who collectively have centuries of experience. Due to the injunction, an ACIP meeting scheduled to begin on the 18th of March has been postponed.

Judge Murphy’s injunction also found that Secretary Kennedy’s appointment of new ACIP members in 2025 violated the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA). Appointments that may violate FACA include those that exclude individuals who are free from inappropriate influence. As a result, Murphy invalidated all votes previously made by members of ACIP appointed by Secretary Kennedy.

This interpretation of FACA has been described as highly heterodox due to the fact that upon his appointment of new ACIP members, Secretary Kennedy explicitly said that the replacement of former members with his appointees was based on prior ACIP members being corrupted by inappropriate influence, particularly from the pharmaceutical industry.

Commenting on the judge’s decision, Brownstone Institute President Jeffrey Tucker wrote, “If I were to summarize this judge’s opinion on ACIP, it would be: pharma, not the people and their representatives, should be in charge of government and its operations.”

Tucker added, “The bad guys see the court decision against ACIP as some kind of victory. It is not. It is so shoddy, personal, and baseless that it cannot hold up on appeal. It has not only reunified MAHA but unified MAGA/MAHA, by making the real enemy clear: the industrially backed juridical/administrative state. The Plaintiff here is a pharma shill that has consistently backed child gender mutilation since 2018. It’s a goulash, ghastly, and now out in the open – a real act of desperation.”

Yesterday, CMS held its Quality Conference. According to CMS Administrator Dr. Oz, “Today we’ve gathered experts from across government and industry to join us in talking about why quality matters, and the Trump Administration’s whole-of-government approach to making our health care system work better for patients, innovators, and providers.”

Commenting on the event, FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary said, “When FDA, NIH, & CMS work closely together, good things happen. Amazing morning at CMS’s 2026 Quality Conference!”

The White House announced that GSK and Amgen are the latest drug companies to sign a Most-Favored-Nations (MFN) agreement with the federal government. As a result, the companies will sell many of their drugs at a discount on the TrumpRX online platform.