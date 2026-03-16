Florida Governor DeSantis encouraged the state House to pass SB 1756, the Medical Freedom Act, during a forthcoming special session. Last week, MAHA Institute encouraged Floridians to contact House Speaker Perez and urge him to see through the passage of the bill, which will restore full informed consent to Floridian families. Additionally, the medical freedom advocacy group Stand for Health Freedom has set up a portal where Floridians can email the Speaker and legislators about the urgency of the bill.

TPAction Healthy Americans Coalition Chair Denise Burns shared a clip of Secretary Kennedy discussing how serving healthy foods in prisons decreased violent incidents. Burns suggested that similar benefits are possible in mental hospitals.

The White House announced

Speaking with Fox News, FDA Commissioner Dr. Makary said that the price of biologics is set to further decrease due to regulatory “red tape” cuts by the agency.

The FDA announced a list of recent achievements. According to the agency, the following goals have recently been met:

Cutting red tape on biosimilars to lower costs for families.

Launching the MAHA Mission for supplement safety.

Stopping the screwworm parasite.

Creating 1,000+ new jobs for top scientists.

Launching AEMS to modernize safety and save taxpayer dollars.

USDA Secretary Rollins wrote the following at the onset of National Agriculture Week:

“Today marks the start of National Agriculture Week! A time to honor the farmers, ranchers, and producers who rise before dawn, work long after sunset, and pour their hearts into the land they’ve been entrusted to steward. Through the early mornings, the late nights, the uncertainty, and the sacrifice, they keep going — not for recognition, but to feed families, strengthen communities, and help sustain this nation. To every farmer, thank you.”

The USDA Secretary also shared the following Bible verse in her statement.