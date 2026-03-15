According to a new CDC report, influenza vaccines available during the 2025–26 flu season were less effective than any flu vaccines in over a decade. According to the report, this was due to the emergence of the Influenza A (H3N2) virus, which was not targeted by vaccines.

The CDC further announced that the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) will begin the agency’s annual mobile health screenings for coal miners this month. The federal program, in its 21st year, provides free, confidential screenings that support early detection of black lung disease—a serious but preventable condition caused by breathing coal mine dust.

These screenings will take place in West Virginia, Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana.

Ambassador to the UN Mike Waltz criticized the UN Commission on the Status of Women for forcing a “snap vote” on a new work mandate with just 24 hours’ notice, leading the U.S. to cast the lone dissenting vote. He argues the document abandons the Commission’s core mission of protecting women and girls while promoting gender ideology, abortion rights, and DEI. The Ambassador’s statement was shared by HHS.

The McCullough Foundation shared a further clip of John Leake speaking at the MAHA Institute’s recent MEVI Round Table: Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury. In the clip, Leake discusses insufficient studies into spike protein removal.

The full video of the Round Table event can be viewed on MAHA Institute’s YouTube channel.