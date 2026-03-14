HHS Spokesman and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Media Relations Andrew Nixon addressed the 30 states (and Washington, D.C.) that have decided to break away from CDC childhood vaccine recommendations. According to Nixon, “The vast majority are Democrat-led states who imposed unscientific school closures, toddler mask mandates, and vaccine passports. We’re working to restore public trust that their policies eroded.”

Speaking to Newsmax, Senator Paul (R-KY) discussed his End the Vaccine Carveout Act. The bill aims to end liability shields which make it nearly impossible to bring vaccine makers to court when allegedly negligent acts have occurred. According to Senator Paul, “Since 1986, Big Pharma has faced zero liability for vaccine injuries. Zero. No other industry gets that deal. My bill, the End the Vaccine Carveout Act, strips that special protection and holds them accountable like every other company in America. No one should be above the law.”

The McCullough Foundation posted a clip from a speech by author and independent investigative journalist John Leake that was delivered at the MAHA Institute’s MEVI Round Table: Massive Epidemic of Vaccine Injury.

CMS introduced the MAHA ELEVATE model, a voluntary initiative from the CMS Innovation Center designed to integrate evidence-based functional and lifestyle medicine into Original Medicare. According to an official statement, “The proposals will utilize evidence-based, whole-person care approaches — including functional or lifestyle medicine interventions — currently not covered by Original Medicare. These approaches are intended to support, not replace, the medical care received by people with Medicare. MAHA ELEVATE will also gather and evaluate new data on cost and quality to inform future interventions promoting healthy lifestyle behaviors and ultimately reduce spending in Original Medicare. The first cohort of this voluntary model will launch October 2026.”